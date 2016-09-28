Champions League - Group D
Atl Madrid1Bayern Munich0

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich

Yannick Carrasco scores for Atletico
Carrasco scored Atletico's only goal but they twice struck the woodwork as well

Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in this season's Champions League and inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on Bayern Munich.

Both teams came into the game unbeaten in all competitions but Yannick Carrasco's low strike ensured the home side finished with their record intact.

Antoine Griezmann struck the bar with a penalty and Fernando Torres hit the post with a header for Atletico.

Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski missed good chances for Bayern.

The defeat is Carlo Ancelotti's first as manager of the German side.

It is also a repeat of the first-leg scoreline between the sides in last year's semi-final clash, which Atletico won on away goals.

Diego Simeone's side deserved their win, which would have been more comfortable but for Torres' inability to finish into a near empty net at the far post in the first half, and Griezmann's wastefulness from the spot after Luis Felipe had been fouled in the box in the second.

Bayern were under par, failing to get their chief attacking threat - Lewandowski - into the game often enough, with the Polish striker heading his only chance wide from an unmarked position near the penalty spot.

Atletico's win means they top Group D with six points, three ahead of Bayern and five ahead of both Rostov and PSV, who drew 2-2 in Russia on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 8SaúlBooked at 15mins
  • 14Fernández Arenas
  • 6Koke
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forGameiroat 72'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forParteyat 90+2'minutes
  • 9TorresSubstituted forGaitánat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Correa
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 19Hernández
  • 21Gameiro
  • 22Partey
  • 23Gaitán
  • 25Campos Moreira

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 21LahmBooked at 26mins
  • 17BoatengBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHummelsat 62'minutes
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKimmichat 66'minutes
  • 14Alonso
  • 23VidalBooked at 85mins
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forRobbenat 59'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 10Robben
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
48,242

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, FC Bayern München 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, FC Bayern München 0.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a cross.

Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt missed. Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Javi Martínez.

Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabi.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Delay in match Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Penalty missed! Still Atlético de Madrid 1, FC Bayern München 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Penalty conceded by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Filipe Luis draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Attempt saved. Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nicolás Gaitán replaces Fernando Torres.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Xabi Alonso.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fernando Torres following a fast break.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid22002026
2Bayern Munich21015143
3FC Rostov201127-51
4PSV Eindhoven201123-11

