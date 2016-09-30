Nigel Pearson: Suspended Derby County boss has no contact with Rams staff

Chris Powell was appointed assistant manager at Derby County when Nigel Pearson took charge in May 2016

Chris Powell has not spoken to Nigel Pearson since the Derby County manager was suspended by the club on Tuesday.

While the club investigates Pearson's behaviour for unspecified reasons, contact between the manager and Rams staff is not allowed.

Powell, Pearson's assistant, led Derby to victory at Cardiff hours after his boss was removed from his role and be in charge at Reading on Saturday.

"It's a situation that no one wants to be in," Powell told BBC Radio Derby.

"But in this game that we love, we know that things change and happen and we have to do our best to move on, take care of what is happening now and try to plan for the future - and the immediate future is Reading on Saturday."

Beyond the weekend, however, Powell admits he does not know what will happen.

Since Pearson's suspension, first-team manager Inigo Idiakez has also left the club.

"We have to get on with the job in hand." Powell said.

"We have a responsibility to carry on with the jobs we do and make the sure the team is focused and the players are prepared and coached in the same manner.

"I am fine. I have spoken to many people at the club. I have spoken to the players most importantly. They are fine and they have to carry on."