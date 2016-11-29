Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Walsall 1.
Sheffield United 0-1 Walsall
Neil Etheridge saved Billy Sharp's late penalty as Walsall held on to beat Sheffield United and end the Blades' 15-match unbeaten run in League One.
Erhun Oztumer hit the bar for Walsall early on with a free-kick before Amadou Bakayoko poked them in front.
Jack O'Connell had a header ruled out for the Blades for pushing.
Etheridge palmed away Sharp's penalty after James O'Connor handled, before Sharp had a stoppage-time effort ruled out for handball as Walsall held on.
The Blades, who had not lost in the league since August, would have gone second in the league with a win.
Walsall, who also won at Bramall Lane in the EFL Trophy last month, climb a place to 16th after ending a run of five league games without a victory.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 6BashamSubstituted forChapmanat 70'minutes
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 15Coutts
- 21Duffy
- 4Fleck
- 24LaffertySubstituted forLaveryat 81'minutes
- 10Sharp
- 27Clarke
Substitutes
- 3Hussey
- 8Scougall
- 9Lavery
- 11Done
- 12Ramsdale
- 14Brown
- 32Chapman
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 5McCarthy
- 4O'Connor
- 16PrestonBooked at 62mins
- 3LairdBooked at 86mins
- 2Edwards
- 6DobsonSubstituted forOsbourneat 69'minutes
- 11Morris
- 10OztumerSubstituted forGinnellyat 69'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 20BakayokoSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Cuvelier
- 9Jackson
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Osbourne
- 15Kinsella
- 18Ginnelly
- 33Makris
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 18,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Walsall 1.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Matt Preston (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Neil Etheridge (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the box is too high.
Booking
Scott Laird (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Laird (Walsall).
Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United).
Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Penalty saved! Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Matt Preston (Walsall) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Caolan Lavery replaces Daniel Lafferty.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).
Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Amadou Bakayoko.
Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Walsall).
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Harry Chapman replaces Chris Basham.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Josh Ginnelly replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Isaiah Osbourne replaces George Dobson.
Attempt missed. Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Matt Preston (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Preston (Walsall).
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).