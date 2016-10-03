Nick Cushing: Manchester City Women boss reaches wife in time for daughter's birth

Two became three on Sunday as Nick Cushing's wife gave birth to their third child

Manchester City Women boss Nick Cushing made it back in time for the birth of his third child on Sunday after overseeing his side's Continental Cup final win over Birmingham.

His wife Claire went into labour several hours before kick-off, but Cushing chose to be on the sidelines as Man City won 1-0 after extra time.

After the win he said he did not know if his daughter had been born yet.

But Cushing had time to collect the silverware and get back for the birth.

Victory completed a domestic double for City, seven days after the club claimed its first Women's Super League title.