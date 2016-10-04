Michael Keane: England call up Burnley defender following Glen Johnson injury

Michael Keane joined Burnley from Manchester United in September 2014

Burnley defender Michael Keane has been handed his first international call-up after Stoke's Glen Johnson withdrew from the England squad through injury.

Keane, 23, who has played for England at under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels, will report to St George's Park on Tuesday with the rest of the squad.

Gareth Southgate called him up after Johnson was ruled out of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Malta.

On Monday, Andros Townsend replaced the injured Raheem Sterling in the squad.

Crystal Palace's Townsend, 25, has played 11 times for his country and scored three goals, but was not selected for Euro 2016.

He has played in all seven of Palace's Premier League games since joining from Newcastle for £13m in the summer.

England, led by interim manager Southgate, face Malta on 8 October and Slovenia three days later.

No details have yet been given on Manchester City player Sterling's injury.

Keane has featured in all of Burnley's Premier League games this term.

Between 2013 and 2016, the former Manchester United trainee made 16 appearances for the under-21s side under Southgate.

Updated England squad

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Michael Keane (Burnley), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Strikers: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)