Jurgen Klopp and Son Heung-min win Premier League awards for September

Son Heung-min scored four goals in three games during September

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the month for the first time while Tottenham's Son Heung-min becomes the first Asian to win the players' award.

Liverpool had a 100% record last month, beating champions Leicester, Chelsea and Hull and scoring 11 goals.

"It's nice, but I prefer collecting points to personal prizes," said Klopp.

South Korean forward Son, 24, scored four goals for Spurs in three games in September.

"This is my dream, to get the award," said Son. "I want to get it a second time, a third time."

He added: "When I take the award home, my family will be crazy like you can't believe - they will be really happy."

Klopp, 49, has guided Liverpool to fourth in the league, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's better than not being in the race," he said. "In September we obviously had a few results and performances that were not too bad.

"But actually, I don't need personal prizes.

"We are in a good way, but there are so many good teams in this league and so many difficult games for us, really great challenges for us that we have to be ready for."