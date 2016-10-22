Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Ipswich Town 0.
Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town
Ayoze Perez scored after 60 seconds as leaders Newcastle United made light work of Ipswich Town to earn a 10th Championship win from 12 games.
The Spaniard volleyed home the fastest goal in England's second tier this season from Dwight Gayle's flick-on.
Perez hit the second from close range after the interval and Matt Ritchie curled in a third from a Perez pass.
Ex-Magpies striker Leon Best came closest for Town with a fierce strike that came back off the bar.
Best's effort came soon after Perez had put the hosts ahead, but it was a rare attack against a Newcastle side who missed plenty of chances.
Gayle, who had 11 goals in 11 games and seven in his past four prior to facing the Tractor Boys, side-footed over and Ritchie twice shot wide during a dominant first-half display.
With Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Colback in control in midfield and Ritchie, Gayle and Perez a constant threat, the goals eventually arrived in the final 20 minutes to give a more realistic feel to the scoreline.
Ipswich drop to 17th place having failed to score for a sixth league game in seven.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:
"It's another good win, because it's not easy to win in this competition. We played really well in the first half.
"We had chances and could have scored more goals but we didn't do it so we had to work hard in the second half.
"It's important to keep confidence high and the only way is working hard. We know every game is difficult and we have to be ready.
"After the second goal we had more control. It was easy at the end but you could see the difficulty we had at the start of the second half."
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:
"We were beaten by the best team. If you see a better team than that this year I'd be surprised.
"I've just spoken to the players and there's not a lot more we could have done. We tried everything to stop them. The one pleasing thing is we kept it at 1-0 for 70 minutes.
"All three finishes were fabulous. They were better than us, they are better than us, and they will be champions in my view.
"We tried everything and nothing worked. They are a very good team and we got what we deserved. We tried to press but we didn't do that particularly well."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3DummettBooked at 86mins
- 11Ritchie
- 4ColbackBooked at 27mins
- 12ShelveySubstituted forHaydenat 83'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forAtsuat 75'minutes
- 17Pérez
- 9GayleSubstituted forMitrovicat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 14Hayden
- 15Diamé
- 18Mbemba
- 28Sels
- 30Atsu
- 45Mitrovic
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Chambers
- 15Webster
- 6Berra
- 3KnudsenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forEmmanuelat 45'minutes
- 22Douglas
- 28Grant
- 27Lawrence
- 18Ward
- 20SearsSubstituted forWilliamsat 83'minutes
- 9BestSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 7Bishop
- 10McGoldrick
- 14Digby
- 17Bru
- 21Williams
- 29Emmanuel
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 51,963
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Ipswich Town 0.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Adam Webster tries a through ball, but Jonathan Williams is caught offside.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Jonathan Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
Booking
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Conor Grant (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jonathan Williams replaces Freddie Sears.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces Jonjo Shelvey.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Dwight Gayle.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Ipswich Town 0. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Douglas (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Chambers with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Ipswich Town 0. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Attempt saved. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Webster (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newcastle United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Joshua Emmanuel replaces Jonas Knudsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. David McGoldrick replaces Leon Best because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leon Best (Ipswich Town) because of an injury.