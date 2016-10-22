Swindon Town 0-2 Walsall

Erhun Oztumer's audacious lob put Walsall on course for victory as they beat Swindon in League One.

The midfielder tried his luck from 40 yards out after seeing Lawrence Vigouroux off his line to score his sixth goal of the season before grabbing his seventh in the second half.

Swindon's Darnell Furlong gave the ball away to Oztumer in the 17th minute and the 25-year-old seized the initiative and sailed the ball over a helpless Vigouroux.

The home side could have equalised on the stroke of half-time after Yaser Kasim's perfectly weighted pass found Nathan Delfouneso in the area but he failed to get a shot away.

Andreas Makris should have made it 2-0 to Walsall in the 46th minute after he was presented with an empty goal but he hit the crossbar from close range.

Oztumer claimed his second in the 51st minute, controlling a long ball over the top before volleying into the back of the net to secure the points for the Saddlers.

