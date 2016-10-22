Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in their opening nine Premier League games of the season

Tottenham missed the chance to move top of the Premier League - at least for a few hours - as they were held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth nearly took a shock early lead when Charlie Daniels' close-range effort following a corner was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris, the Spurs keeper reacting to deflect the ball onto the bar with his legs.

Spurs' Erik Lamela then hit the crossbar at the other end, and though the visitors raised their game after the break, the Cherries held firm, with keeper Artur Boruc keeping out Dele Alli and Danny Rose, while Bournemouth substitute Benik Afobe headed just over late on.

Meanwhile, referee Craig Pawson upset the home fans who felt Lamela should have been shown a second yellow card, while substitute Moussa Sissoko was not punished for an apparent elbow into Harry Arter's face.

Pawson then waved away late Bournemouth appeals for a penalty when Jack Wilshere went down after a challenge by Jan Vertonghen.

Press for success - but give no quarter

Both managers had praised their opponent's style of play in the build-up and it was no surprise when the game began at a high tempo with both sides attacking freely.

But Bournemouth showed more steel than the side who lost 5-1 to a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs this time last year, with Arter particularly relishing the physical battle, epitomised by a perfectly timed tackle - hard but fair - on Victor Wanyama.

While Tottenham shaded possession, the frenzied nature of the game and the visitors' determination to stop Bournemouth counter-attacking at pace saw Lamela, Vertonghen, Alli and Rose all enter Pawson's notebook before half-time for fouls.

Lamela was perhaps fortunate not to receive a second caution before the break for a challenge no better than those that had earned earlier bookings - minutes after he had struck the bar with a curling shot.

Meanwhile, television replays did not show Spurs' Sissoko in a good light as he clashed with an incensed Arter on the touchline and appeared to throw an elbow.

An England audition?

Playing in the number 10 role, Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere had a total of 44 touches in the match, 13 of which were in the defensive half. His hard-working performance saw him win the ball back nine times, more than any other team-mate.

With interim England boss Gareth Southgate in the stands, it was Alli and Wilshere - potential rivals for the central attacking midfield role - who were at the heart of the most threatening moves.

Alli tested Boruc from long range early in the second half, with the big Pole diving right to palm the ball away - but the 20-year-old only lasted 71 minutes before being withdrawn.

Wilshere, closely shadowed by the towering Wanyama while having every touch booed by the away fans for his Arsenal connections, found space to cross for Callum Wilson who headed wide.

The 24-year-old completed 90 minutes in the Premier League for the first time since 13 September 2014.

Meanwhile, Rose - one of four English full-backs whose buccaneering play must have impressed Southgate - was first wasteful after being set up by Christian Eriksen, skewing his shot across goal, and then foiled by Boruc after trying a low shot with 15 minutes left.

Man of the match - Harry Arter (Bournemouth)

In the absence of regular midfield partner Andrew Surman, he epitomised Bournemouth's work-rate with another committed display - and just about kept a lid on his emotions after an apparent elbow by Sissoko

What they said:

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I am more proud of the players today than after winning 6-1 last week against Hull. We went toe to toe with an outstanding team and it was a game of real quality. We did not deserve to lose it, we had good moments too. We managed to nullify most of their threat."

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Eddie Howe says side keep improving

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "If we want to be contenders, we need to win games like these.

"It was a very competitive game, they were ready to compete and it was tough. We managed the whole game, but if you don't score it is difficult to win. We fought loads and it is one point more and a clean sheet."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pressure on Spurs to score goals - Pochettino

The stats you need to know:

Tottenham have now gone unbeaten in their opening nine top-flight games of a season for the fourth time in their history (also 1959-60, 1960-61 and 1990-91).

Bournemouth have kept as many clean sheets in their past four home Premier League games (three) as they did in their previous 17 matches combined.

Midfielder Andrew Surman, who pulled out of the starting line-up with illness after the warm-up, had started the Cherries' previous 86 league games, and been on the pitch for every minute of every Bournemouth Premier League match until this one.

Spurs are the only side yet to concede from open play in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham were shown more yellow cards against Bournemouth (four) than in any other Premier League game this season.

The Cherries have yet to win a Premier League game at home against a side from London (drawn two, lost four).

What's next?

Bournemouth take the long trip up north to face Middlesbrough in the league next Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST), while Tottenham host champions Leicester at the same time.