Michael Jackson: Tranmere Rovers appoint new assistant manager

Michael Jackson made over 100 appearances for Tranmere as a player

National League side Tranmere Rovers have appointed Michael Jackson as assistant manager to reunite him with new boss Micky Mellon.

The 42-year-old is a former Rovers defender and worked as Mellon's number two at Shrewsbury Town.

Former caretaker manager Paul Carden and Shaun Garnett will remain as first-team coaches.

"I worked very closely with him during my time at Shrewsbury and the ways we want to play marry up," said Mellon.