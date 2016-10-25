Match ends, Leeds United 2(3), Norwich City 2(2).
Leeds United 2-2 Norwich City (3-2 on pens)
Leeds United reached the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in 20 years with a penalty shootout win over Championship rivals Norwich.
Norwich led through Alex Pritchard's far-post header but Leeds equalised with Marcus Antonsson's tap-in.
The Canaries went ahead again in extra time when Nelson Oliveira was left unmarked to head in from close range.
Chris Wood took the game to penalties, where Marco Silvestri saved three for Ronaldo Vieira to convert the winner.
Leeds are showing signs of momentum under Garry Monk, having lost just two of their previous eight matches going into the Elland Road tie.
But they are still seven points adrift of fourth-placed Norwich, who were aiming to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat by Preston.
Both teams made sweeping changes for a fourth-round tie that developed into a entertaining encounter for the 22,222 crowd.
Italian goalkeeper Silvestri, one of the players recalled by Leeds boss Monk, made a string of superb saves and his team-mates responded by twice battling back.
Leeds took the tie to a shootout after having to play the whole of extra time with 10 men, following an injury to full-back Lewie Coyle after Monk had used all three substitutes.
However, Silvestri saved efforts from Alex Pritchard, Steven Naismith and Robbie Brady, allowing Vieira to calmly stroke Leeds into the last eight.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 12SilvestriBooked at 100mins
- 31Coyle
- 5BartleyBooked at 40mins
- 6Cooper
- 28Berardi
- 16Grimes
- 25Vieira
- 11DoukaraSubstituted forPhillipsat 81'minutes
- 27MowattBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSackoat 76'minutes
- 7Roofe
- 10AntonssonSubstituted forWoodat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 9Wood
- 14O'Kane
- 21Taylor
- 23Phillips
- 24Sacko
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 35GodfreySubstituted forTurnerat 77'minutes
- 24BennettBooked at 43mins
- 6Bassong
- 12BradyBooked at 79mins
- 27TetteySubstituted forDorransat 45'minutes
- 34Thompson
- 31MurphySubstituted forCanosat 71'minutesBooked at 113mins
- 7Naismith
- 21Pritchard
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 4Dorrans
- 13Jones
- 17Canos
- 19Lafferty
- 26Turner
- 30Morris
- 38Ramsay
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 22,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Leeds United 2(3), Norwich City 2(2).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2(3), Norwich City 2(2). Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Robbie Brady (Norwich City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Matt Grimes (Leeds United) left footed shot is too high. Matt Grimes should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2(2), Norwich City 2(2). Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Steven Naismith (Norwich City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2(2), Norwich City 2(1). Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2(1), Norwich City 2(1). Chris Wood (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Norwich City 2(1). Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Leeds United 2, Norwich City 2.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Leeds United 2, Norwich City 2.
Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ronaldo Vieira.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sergi Canos (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergi Canos (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Norwich City 2. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Robbie Brady.
Second Half Extra Time begins Leeds United 1, Norwich City 2.
First Half Extra Time ends, Leeds United 1, Norwich City 2.
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Booking
Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Norwich City 2. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.