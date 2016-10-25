Leeds United 2-2 Norwich City (3-2 on pens)

Vieira, 18, has made 12 appearances since making his Leeds debut in August

Leeds United reached the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in 20 years with a penalty shootout win over Championship rivals Norwich.

Norwich led through Alex Pritchard's far-post header but Leeds equalised with Marcus Antonsson's tap-in.

The Canaries went ahead again in extra time when Nelson Oliveira was left unmarked to head in from close range.

Chris Wood took the game to penalties, where Marco Silvestri saved three for Ronaldo Vieira to convert the winner.

Leeds are showing signs of momentum under Garry Monk, having lost just two of their previous eight matches going into the Elland Road tie.

But they are still seven points adrift of fourth-placed Norwich, who were aiming to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat by Preston.

Both teams made sweeping changes for a fourth-round tie that developed into a entertaining encounter for the 22,222 crowd.

Italian goalkeeper Silvestri, one of the players recalled by Leeds boss Monk, made a string of superb saves and his team-mates responded by twice battling back.

Leeds took the tie to a shootout after having to play the whole of extra time with 10 men, following an injury to full-back Lewie Coyle after Monk had used all three substitutes.

However, Silvestri saved efforts from Alex Pritchard, Steven Naismith and Robbie Brady, allowing Vieira to calmly stroke Leeds into the last eight.