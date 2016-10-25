Newcastle United 6-0 Preston North End

Aleksandar Mitrovic had not started a game for Newcastle since 13 September

Newcastle thrashed 10-man Preston in front of almost 50,000 fans at St James' Park to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in each half on his first Newcastle start since September.

Mohamed Diame also struck twice - his first goals for the club - while Matt Ritchie scored a penalty and Ayoze Perez netted in stoppage time.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne had been sent off for elbowing Jack Colback.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez made seven changes to his side, who are top of the Championship table, including recalling Mitrovic and Diame.

They led 1-0 through Mitrovic's headed opener when Browne was dismissed.

Diame's goals were spectacular long-range efforts, while Newcastle also hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

Victory took the Magpies into the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in nine seasons.

The clubs meet again on Saturday in the league at Deepdale.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:

"We play Preston again. They will try to amend the situation; they will try to change things. We will be playing away, so it will be totally different.

"It's another competition, so we have to enjoy it. Normally I say one or two days and after, concentrate on the next game. It will be tough, for sure."

Preston boss Simon Grayson:

"I'm not going through that again on Saturday. This is a big arena; it's a big pitch - they make it big. It will be different on Saturday.

"I'm not going to make promises that it's going to be a different scoreline, but I'd like to think that it will be.

"We could have played our strongest team from Saturday and still been beaten tonight. The league is our priority, but we are hugely disappointed."