Southampton 1-0 Sunderland
Struggling Sunderland manager David Moyes was sent to the stands as his side were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the fourth round by Southampton.
Southampton's record £16m signing Sofiane Boufal scored with a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the hosts.
Moyes was dismissed late on after referee Chris Kavanagh waved away Sunderland's appeals for a foul on Victor Anichebe in the penalty area.
The Scot's two competitive wins in charge of the Premier League's bottom club came in the previous rounds of the EFL Cup.
Southampton boss Claude Puel made nine changes to the side that drew with Manchester City on Sunday, including naming six academy graduates.
Boufal's winner, on his first start since his summer move from Lille, was a rare effort on goal in a disappointing match.
Sunderland's best chance fell to substitute Jermain Defoe, whose shot was saved by Alex McCarthy.
Defeat was the Black Cats' eighth in all competitions this season, while victory means Southampton will travel to Arsenal in the last eight.
Sunderland manager David Moyes:
"I was sent off for leaving my box and swearing at the fourth official.
"The problem was he chased me down the touchline. I swore at him and I shouldn't have done so I deserved to be sent off.
"When you see the penalty decision again it's a stonewaller, no question. Inside the box Maya Yoshida fouls Victor, he comes across him, and it should have been a definite penalty awarded."
Southampton boss Claude Puel:
"You can see Boufal's qualities, you can see he is a fantastic player.
"It was difficult for us against a strong team. I enjoyed the result, of course, for all my players, the experienced and the young ones."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 13McCarthy
- 3Yoshida
- 6José Fonte
- 24Stephens
- 38McQueen
- 18ReedSubstituted forClasieat 82'minutes
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 23Højbjerg
- 19Boufal
- 9RodriguezSubstituted forOlomolaat 26'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 27IsgroveSubstituted forRedmondat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Clasie
- 10Austin
- 15Martina
- 17van Dijk
- 22Redmond
- 32Olomola
- 41Lewis
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 2JonesBooked at 64mins
- 23Koné
- 5Djilobodji
- 3van Aanholt
- 8Rodwell
- 19McNairSubstituted forPienaarat 87'minutes
- 17NdongBooked at 90mins
- 14WatmoreSubstituted forGoochat 87'minutes
- 28Anichebe
- 10KhazriBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDefoeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Simões Domingues
- 16O'Shea
- 18Defoe
- 20Pienaar
- 21Manquillo
- 22Love
- 46Gooch
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 21,460
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
