Scotland Under-16s call up 13-year-old Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele

Dembele, 13, played for Celtic's development team against Hearts Under-20s earlier this month

Celtic's 13-year-old playmaker Karamoko Dembele has been named in Scotland's Under-16s Victory Shield squad.

The youngster made headlines this month when he made his debut for the Scottish champions' development team.

Dembele, who also qualifies for England and Ivory Coast, played nine minutes against Hearts Under-20s.

Scotland face Northern Ireland, Wales and Republic of Ireland at the Oriam centre, near Edinburgh, from 30 October until 4 November.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had vowed to shield the playmaker from media coverage.