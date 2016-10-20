Guernsey FC: Performance in 1-0 Cray Wanderers loss impresses manager

Tony Vance has not seen his side win away from home since December 2015

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has hailed his side's performance despite a 1-0 defeat away at Cray Wanderers in Isthmian League Division One South.

Former Ipswich Town and Bristol City striker Danny Haynes got the only goal after 34 minutes to condemn Guernsey to their seventh away loss of the season.

But Vance was impressed with the change from Saturday's a 6-1 loss at Hastings.

"The way the lads went about their game, fought and took responsibility was outstanding," he said.

Guernsey, who are 21st in the table, have now lost four away games in succession and not won away from home in the league since December last year.

"I don't think many people could have argued that we deserved a draw, yes they had a lot of the ball, but that was the tactics and it nearly came off," Vance added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'm very proud of how this group of 12 players put such an effort in.

"Recently we've been papering over the cracks, but tonight we filled a few gaps in and hopefully we can push on and take the real positives that have come out of the defeat."