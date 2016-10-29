Match ends, Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Reading 2-0 Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
Former Nottingham Forest players Garath McCleary and Chris Gunter both netted as Reading eased to victory at the Madejski Stadium.
McCleary struck after Forest keeper Vladimir Stojkovic parried the ball into his path from John Swift's shot.
Danny Williams then forced a sprawling save from the visiting keeper.
McCleary turned provider in the second half for Gunter's first league goal for Reading, as the home side moved up to fifth in the Championship.
The Royals' afternoon got off to the perfect start when Stojkovic failed to hold midfielder Swift's shot from outside the box into McCleary's path, allowing the striker to score his first goal in six matches.
Forest midfielder Pajtim Kasami almost levelled for the away side but his goal-bound header was well held on the line by Ali Al-Habsi.
However, the visitors' failure to clear McCleary's cross allowed Wales defender Gunter to hammer in just the fifth goal of his career.
A sixth loss in their last eight league matches leaves Forest on 15 points, just one point above the Championship relegation zone.
Reading manager Jaap Stam:
"Ali Al-Habsi's a great goalie and also he's a great person and at his age (34), he's still willing to learn
"We still need to improve on creating chances. We should have done a lot better in that area.
"We also gave away possession too easily, our first touch was not good enough and our passing was not accurate enough."
Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier:
"We created a lot of chances and it's very tough for us, I don't think that we deserved the defeat.
"We lacked efficiency in the opportunities for scoring, it's important to hit the target. Perhaps the best player of the game is the Reading goalkeeper.
"I don't think we deserved to lose and I am very disappointed for my players because they gave everything."
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 5McShane
- 16MooreBooked at 26mins
- 24Blackett
- 4van den BergBooked at 52minsSubstituted forEvansat 55'minutes
- 23WilliamsBooked at 83mins
- 12McClearySubstituted forObitaat 90+1'minutes
- 8Swift
- 7BeerensSubstituted forHarriottat 75'minutes
- 18Kermorgant
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 11Obita
- 14Samuel
- 15Harriott
- 30Watson
- 38Kelly
- 40Moore
Nottm Forest
- 38Stojkovic
- 5Mills
- 27Perquis
- 42Worrall
- 2Lichaj
- 22Kasami
- 8CohenSubstituted forDumitruat 84'minutes
- 10LansburyBooked at 51mins
- 6TraoreBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFoxat 60'minutes
- 11Osborn
- 39VelliosSubstituted forAssombalongaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Assombalonga
- 12Dumitru
- 13Fox
- 20Pereira Carneiro
- 30Henderson
- 37Grant
- 49Edser
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 17,093
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Reading).
Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Callum Harriott (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolao Dumitru.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jordan Obita replaces Garath McCleary.
Yann Kermorgant (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Garath McCleary.
Attempt missed. Nicolao Dumitru (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Mills.
Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Reading).
Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Nicolao Dumitru replaces Chris Cohen.
Booking
Danny Williams (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).
Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Attempt blocked. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul McShane (Reading).
Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Callum Harriott.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Callum Harriott replaces Roy Beerens.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roy Beerens.
Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0. Chris Gunter (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Fox replaces Armand Traore because of an injury.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Chris Cohen (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.