Reading 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Reading picked up their first win at home since 24 September

Former Nottingham Forest players Garath McCleary and Chris Gunter both netted as Reading eased to victory at the Madejski Stadium.

McCleary struck after Forest keeper Vladimir Stojkovic parried the ball into his path from John Swift's shot.

Danny Williams then forced a sprawling save from the visiting keeper.

McCleary turned provider in the second half for Gunter's first league goal for Reading, as the home side moved up to fifth in the Championship.

The Royals' afternoon got off to the perfect start when Stojkovic failed to hold midfielder Swift's shot from outside the box into McCleary's path, allowing the striker to score his first goal in six matches.

Forest midfielder Pajtim Kasami almost levelled for the away side but his goal-bound header was well held on the line by Ali Al-Habsi.

However, the visitors' failure to clear McCleary's cross allowed Wales defender Gunter to hammer in just the fifth goal of his career.

A sixth loss in their last eight league matches leaves Forest on 15 points, just one point above the Championship relegation zone.

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"Ali Al-Habsi's a great goalie and also he's a great person and at his age (34), he's still willing to learn

"We still need to improve on creating chances. We should have done a lot better in that area.

"We also gave away possession too easily, our first touch was not good enough and our passing was not accurate enough."

Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier:

"We created a lot of chances and it's very tough for us, I don't think that we deserved the defeat.

"We lacked efficiency in the opportunities for scoring, it's important to hit the target. Perhaps the best player of the game is the Reading goalkeeper.

"I don't think we deserved to lose and I am very disappointed for my players because they gave everything."