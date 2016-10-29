Reading 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Championship
Chris Gunter
Reading picked up their first win at home since 24 September

Former Nottingham Forest players Garath McCleary and Chris Gunter both netted as Reading eased to victory at the Madejski Stadium.

McCleary struck after Forest keeper Vladimir Stojkovic parried the ball into his path from John Swift's shot.

Danny Williams then forced a sprawling save from the visiting keeper.

McCleary turned provider in the second half for Gunter's first league goal for Reading, as the home side moved up to fifth in the Championship.

The Royals' afternoon got off to the perfect start when Stojkovic failed to hold midfielder Swift's shot from outside the box into McCleary's path, allowing the striker to score his first goal in six matches.

Forest midfielder Pajtim Kasami almost levelled for the away side but his goal-bound header was well held on the line by Ali Al-Habsi.

However, the visitors' failure to clear McCleary's cross allowed Wales defender Gunter to hammer in just the fifth goal of his career.

A sixth loss in their last eight league matches leaves Forest on 15 points, just one point above the Championship relegation zone.

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"Ali Al-Habsi's a great goalie and also he's a great person and at his age (34), he's still willing to learn

"We still need to improve on creating chances. We should have done a lot better in that area.

"We also gave away possession too easily, our first touch was not good enough and our passing was not accurate enough."

Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier:

"We created a lot of chances and it's very tough for us, I don't think that we deserved the defeat.

"We lacked efficiency in the opportunities for scoring, it's important to hit the target. Perhaps the best player of the game is the Reading goalkeeper.

"I don't think we deserved to lose and I am very disappointed for my players because they gave everything."

Line-ups

Reading

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 2Gunter
  • 5McShane
  • 16MooreBooked at 26mins
  • 24Blackett
  • 4van den BergBooked at 52minsSubstituted forEvansat 55'minutes
  • 23WilliamsBooked at 83mins
  • 12McClearySubstituted forObitaat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Swift
  • 7BeerensSubstituted forHarriottat 75'minutes
  • 18Kermorgant

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 11Obita
  • 14Samuel
  • 15Harriott
  • 30Watson
  • 38Kelly
  • 40Moore

Nottm Forest

  • 38Stojkovic
  • 5Mills
  • 27Perquis
  • 42Worrall
  • 2Lichaj
  • 22Kasami
  • 8CohenSubstituted forDumitruat 84'minutes
  • 10LansburyBooked at 51mins
  • 6TraoreBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFoxat 60'minutes
  • 11Osborn
  • 39VelliosSubstituted forAssombalongaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Assombalonga
  • 12Dumitru
  • 13Fox
  • 20Pereira Carneiro
  • 30Henderson
  • 37Grant
  • 49Edser
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
17,093

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Reading).

Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Callum Harriott (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolao Dumitru.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Jordan Obita replaces Garath McCleary.

Yann Kermorgant (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest).

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Garath McCleary.

Attempt missed. Nicolao Dumitru (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Mills.

Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Reading).

Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Nicolao Dumitru replaces Chris Cohen.

Booking

Danny Williams (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).

Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

Attempt blocked. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Paul McShane (Reading).

Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Callum Harriott.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Callum Harriott replaces Roy Beerens.

Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt blocked. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).

Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.

Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roy Beerens.

Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0. Chris Gunter (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Fox replaces Armand Traore because of an injury.

Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).

Chris Cohen (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle15111332122034
2Brighton159422391431
3Huddersfield159151617-128
4Norwich158342624227
5Reading157441718-125
6Bristol City157352317624
7Sheff Wed157351617-124
8Birmingham146531916323
9Leeds157261615123
10Brentford156452114722
11Fulham155642118321
12Barnsley156272724320
13Preston156271919020
14QPR155461621-519
15Ipswich154651214-218
16Aston Villa143831414017
17Wolves154561718-117
18Burton154561820-217
19Derby15456911-217
20Nottm Forest154382429-515
21Cardiff154381323-1015
22Wigan153571416-214
23Blackburn153481523-813
24Rotherham1514101635-197
View full Championship table

