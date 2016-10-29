Ipswich Town 2-2 Rotherham United

It was the first draw between Ipswich and Rotherham in 15 league meetings

David McGoldrick scored an injury-time equaliser as Ipswich rescued a point against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham.

Freddie Sears opened the scoring for the hosts after three minutes when he glanced in a free-kick, but Danny Ward levelled four minutes later when the ball dropped to him from a corner.

Ward grabbed his second goal when he volleyed in from a long throw.

However, McGoldrick struck with a long-range effort in added time to hand Ipswich a point at Portman Road.

Ipswich had failed to score in six of their last seven Championship games, but Sears' earlier strike saw them create a number chances in the first-half.

After Ward put Rotherham 2-1 up, Mick McCarthy's Ipswich side struggled to create meaningful opportunities but McGoldrick's second of he season, in the fifth minute of injury time, earned them a point.

It denied Millers boss Kenny Jackett, in his second match in charge, a first win since he replaced Alan Stubbs eight days earlier - but it was enough to end a seven-game losing run in the league.

Former West Brom, Cardiff City and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie made his Rotherham debut off the bench, but he failed to help the strugglers prevail in a dramatic finish.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"I thought we played well in the first half, but we didn't play well in the second half so I understand it [being booed off the pitch].

"We were nervous and cautious following their second goal which was real Keystone Cops defending.

"For three years and about nine months here, I have had relative success with people thinking I am doing a good job and chanting 'Super Mick' and the like.

"I prefer a good atmosphere and I prefer the nice comments but I don't get too carried away by them, like I don't get too carried away by the boos and jeers.

Rotherham manager Kenny Jackett:

"Football can be a cruel game and it is very deflating for our players who worked so hard during the match.

"It was a terrific strike from David McGoldrick but it is the second late goal we have conceded in the last week and it is costing us.

"There are things we need to work on but we were very competitive and we look like we have a goal threat and we also stopped the rot of defeats.

"Danny Ward took his goals very well and with his pace, he is always going to be a threat. We need to keep utilising him properly."