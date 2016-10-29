Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Rotherham United 2.
Ipswich Town 2-2 Rotherham United
David McGoldrick scored an injury-time equaliser as Ipswich rescued a point against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham.
Freddie Sears opened the scoring for the hosts after three minutes when he glanced in a free-kick, but Danny Ward levelled four minutes later when the ball dropped to him from a corner.
Ward grabbed his second goal when he volleyed in from a long throw.
However, McGoldrick struck with a long-range effort in added time to hand Ipswich a point at Portman Road.
Ipswich had failed to score in six of their last seven Championship games, but Sears' earlier strike saw them create a number chances in the first-half.
After Ward put Rotherham 2-1 up, Mick McCarthy's Ipswich side struggled to create meaningful opportunities but McGoldrick's second of he season, in the fifth minute of injury time, earned them a point.
It denied Millers boss Kenny Jackett, in his second match in charge, a first win since he replaced Alan Stubbs eight days earlier - but it was enough to end a seven-game losing run in the league.
Former West Brom, Cardiff City and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie made his Rotherham debut off the bench, but he failed to help the strugglers prevail in a dramatic finish.
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"I thought we played well in the first half, but we didn't play well in the second half so I understand it [being booed off the pitch].
"We were nervous and cautious following their second goal which was real Keystone Cops defending.
"For three years and about nine months here, I have had relative success with people thinking I am doing a good job and chanting 'Super Mick' and the like.
"I prefer a good atmosphere and I prefer the nice comments but I don't get too carried away by them, like I don't get too carried away by the boos and jeers.
Rotherham manager Kenny Jackett:
"Football can be a cruel game and it is very deflating for our players who worked so hard during the match.
"It was a terrific strike from David McGoldrick but it is the second late goal we have conceded in the last week and it is costing us.
"There are things we need to work on but we were very competitive and we look like we have a goal threat and we also stopped the rot of defeats.
"Danny Ward took his goals very well and with his pace, he is always going to be a threat. We need to keep utilising him properly."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Chambers
- 15Webster
- 6Berra
- 30KenlockSubstituted forVarneyat 83'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 7BishopSubstituted forWilliamsat 66'minutes
- 18WardSubstituted forBestat 66'minutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 27Lawrence
- 20Sears
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 9Best
- 12Varney
- 17Bru
- 21Williams
- 28Grant
- 29Emmanuel
Rotherham
- 1Camp
- 17Fisher
- 18Fry
- 6Wood
- 3Mattock
- 11TaylorSubstituted forOdemwingieat 80'minutes
- 15HalfordSubstituted forBallat 35'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 22Newell
- 9Ward
- 20Blackstock
Substitutes
- 2Kelly
- 7Forde
- 10Forster-Caskey
- 12Price
- 13Odemwingie
- 14Ball
- 37Brown
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 15,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Rotherham United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 2, Rotherham United 2. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Williams (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Foul by Luke Varney (Ipswich Town).
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Foul by Luke Varney (Ipswich Town).
Dael Fry (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Bartosz Bialkowski tries a through ball, but Luke Varney is caught offside.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dexter Blackstock.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Rotherham United. Peter Odemwingie tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Varney replaces Myles Kenlock.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Peter Odemwingie replaces Jon Taylor because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
Jonathan Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Foul by Leon Best (Ipswich Town).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Rotherham United. Joe Newell tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jon Taylor.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Rotherham United. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Dexter Blackstock is caught offside.
Jonathan Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jonathan Williams replaces Teddy Bishop.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Leon Best replaces Grant Ward.
Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Ward with a cross.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Attempt missed. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.