Derby County 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Derby's win over Sheffield Wednesday was their first victory over a side in the top six this season

Cyrus Christie scored his first goal of the season to help Derby beat Sheffield Wednesday and extend their unbeaten run against the Owls to 17 matches.

Wednesday had a penalty appeal turned down when Richard Keogh appeared to handle Adam Reach's shot on the line.

Christie then met a Tom Ince corner to nod Derby ahead from close range.

Liam Palmer went closest to a leveller, with a deflected shot off the post, before Alex Pearce prodded home Derby's second from eight yards.

Steve McClaren's Rams moved up three places to 18th in the Championship table with their second win in four games since the former England manager returned as Derby boss.

Kieran Lee was first to test Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson, and Fernando Forestieri was also kept out before the penalty shout on nine minutes.

Christie, among Derby's most industrious players along with Ince and Jamie Hanson, netted the opener and ensured the home side led at half-time in a match for just the second time in all competitions this season.

Palmer and Forestieri threatened for the Owls before Pearce pounced on a deflected shot from Jacob Butterfield to make it 2-0, with Wednesday - beaten for the first time in three matches - suffering further as Steven Fletcher was forced off following a head knock just 16 minutes after coming off the bench.

REACTION: Derby boss Steve McClaren speaks to BBC Radio Derby

Derby manager Steve McClaren:

"Keogh made a great save without his gloves on and we rode our luck in that.

"Game's are turned on that one way or another and it turned our way and what you have to do in those instances is take advantage and that's what we did.

"It's a huge win, we said put a marker down at five o'clock and they've done that. There were aspects of the performance that improved immensely and we created chances as well."

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal on Adam Reach's penalty appeal:

"In my opinion, it's the worst decision in the Championship so far. I have seen nothing like it this season.

"I have nothing against the ref, nothing against the person but the decision was very, very poor and it had a big impact on the game.

"People talk a lot about how we need technology but why do we need a camera or a video when we have three referees on the pitch, one of them must see it. They have communication and can say it's a clear penalty."