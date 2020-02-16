Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1.
Aberdeen v Celtic
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 4Considine
- 6Reynolds
- 15O'Connor
- 2Logan
- 3ShinnieBooked at 47mins
- 22JackSubstituted forRooneyat 53'minutes
- 10McGinnSubstituted forMaddisonat 53'minutes
- 7McLean
- 11HayesBooked at 79mins
- 8BurnsSubstituted forStockleyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rooney
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 19Storie
- 23Maddison
- 24McKenna
- 25Alexander
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 3Izaguirre
- 5Simunovic
- 28SviatchenkoBooked at 2mins
- 23LustigBooked at 79minsSubstituted forGamboaat 80'minutes
- 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 70'minutes
- 8BrownBooked at 79mins
- 11Sinclair
- 14Armstrong
- 49ForrestSubstituted forRobertsat 75'minutes
- 10Dembele
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 9Griffiths
- 12Gamboa
- 24de Vries
- 27Roberts
- 34O'Connell
- 42McGregor
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 17,105
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Maddison (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Gamboa (Celtic).
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Gamboa (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Jozo Simunovic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Wes Burns.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Cristian Gamboa replaces Mikael Lustig.
Booking
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Scott Brown (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Patrick Roberts replaces James Forrest.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Tomas Rogic.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).