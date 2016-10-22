EFL 2016-17: Five things you may have missed from Saturday's action

Elias Kachunga (left) made it a dog of a day for sports reporters with a late goal

It may be more than a week until Halloween, but Saturday's EFL programme became a sports reporter's nightmare after five late winners in the Championship alone.

Add to that a man who has scored more goals than three of the top flight's best strikers put together, along with League One fans protesting from the air, and the end of a 1,521-day wait for a goal.

Here are five stories you may have missed from the EFL.

How much is goal machine Morris worth?

Josh Morris has scored more league goals than 12 of the teams in the Premier League, and if he was a fantasy football player he would have already scored 91 points this season

Never mind Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alexis Sanchez, if you want a cast-iron goal machine just give Scunthorpe's Josh Morris a call.

The 25-year-old scored his 13th league goal of the season - the same number as those three rather better-paid Premier League stars just mentioned have netted between them, as League One leaders the Iron brushed aside Chesterfield 3-0.

He has actually got 14 so far this season - chipping in with one as Scunthorpe lost to Bristol City in the EFL Cup in August. At this rate Morris could be on for 40 or more come the end of the season.

Early start, late finish...

Ayoze Perez's first-minute goal for Newcastle was not replicated by many of his Championship peers

Ask any sports reporter what they want from a match report, and it would probably be a few goals and for it all to be wrapped up around 15 minutes from full time - allowing them to get their carefully constructed prose back to the office 'on the whistle'.

Late goals - especially late winners - are frowned upon.

So the signs were good when Ayoze Perez struck the fastest goal in the Championship this season as he gave Newcastle the lead against Ipswich after 60 seconds.

But then came the journalist's nightmare - after 67 minutes of play there had been just two more goals in the entire division - and then it all changed.

Alex Baptiste (75th-minute winner for Preston), Jonathan Kodjia (80th-minute winner for Aston Villa), Paul McShane (86th-minute winner for Reading), Aaron Wilbraham (88th-minute winner for Bristol City) and Elias Kachunga (93rd-minute winner for Huddersfield) all led to late rewrites for hacks up and down the land.

Debut to remember for Taylor

Former England Under-21 full-back Ryan Taylor has played 304 games and scored 36 goals

If Josh Morris is a goal machine, Ryan Taylor would have been said to be the complete opposite.

The former Wigan, Newcastle and Hull City defender signed for Port Vale on Friday, having been a free agent since his release by the Tigers in the summer.

The 32-year-old had not scored since equalising for Newcastle against Greek side Atromitos in the Europa League in August 2012, so it is doubtful many of those at Vale's game with Oxford United in the third tier had him down as being one of their favourites to hit the back of the net.

But after Oxford's Curtis Nelson fouled Rigino Cicilia in the area after an hour, up stepped Taylor to make it 2-2 - and end his 1,521-day wait for a goal.

Charlton protesters take to the air

Flying banner this week, pigs last week - perhaps there will be flying pigs next week at The Valley

Last week it was plastic pigs on the pitch. It's also been beach balls, balloons, pitch invasions, T-shirts, marches. Charlton fans have tried everything to get their much-disliked owner Roland Duchatelet and chief executive Katrien Meire to leave the club.

So for their trip to Gillingham, Addicks fans tried a new tactic - going airborne. A plane trailing a banner saying 'Duchatelet and Meire #timetofly' was seen over the Priestfield Stadium.

Whether the aerial protest has the desired effect seems rather doubtful, but at least the travelling fans had something to cheer about on the pitch, as Nicky Ajose's last-gasp penalty saw them earn a late 1-1 draw - and another late rewrite for the scribes.

4,000 up for Brentford

Sam Winnall makes himself as popular at Brentford's celebrations as that person who goes through all the CDs and cannot find one he likes at a house party

Griffin Park's celebratory atmosphere to mark Brentford playing in the league for a 4,000th time saw out-of-form Barnsley become party poopers.

Singers, former Bees legends such as Ijah Anderson, Bob Booker and Marcus Gayle, mascots and fans of all ages were there to celebrate the history of the club that was first elected to the old Division Three South in 1920.

Sadly for the 10,417 inside the historic west London ground, Barnsley, who had not won in their eight previous matches, ran out 2-0 winners.

Adam Armstrong and Sam Winnall's goals ensured they will not be invited back for anything celebratory any time soon.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.