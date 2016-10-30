Everton 2-0 West Ham United

Lukaku becomes the third Everton player to score 50 Premier League goals

Everton ended a sequence of five matches without a win with a scrappy victory against a West Ham side who remain close to the relegation zone.

Romelu Lukaku put Everton ahead, heading home from close range for his seventh Premier League goal against the Hammers.

Everton improved as the match progressed and Ross Barkley, under scrutiny this season for some inconsistent performances, capped a fine display with a half-volley that secured the points for the hosts.

West Ham, who had been unbeaten in October, had chances and were the better side in the first half but were left to rue Angelo Ogbonna's miss, which could have given the visitors the lead.

Despite their recent revival - the Hammers were aiming for a third consecutive league victory - Slaven Bilic's men remain just three points above the relegation places as they continue to pay the price for four straight losses at the start of the season.

Barkley, Bolasie and Lukaku shine

Before the game, Everton manager Ronald Koeman said his offensive players had to improve and provide greater support to top scorer Lukaku.

The Dutchman knows his team's weakness, but there were signs in this match that £25m summer signing Yannick Bolasie and Barkley especially can become the consistent threats he craves.

The Toffees' attackers made little impression in the first half and the hosts had just one shot on target - a rasping, deflected Barkley effort which was saved fabulously by Adrian.

But Everton were more adventurous after the break, with Lukaku, Bolasie and Barkley the bright lights as they put West Ham on the back foot.

Winger Bolasie, criticised for not making an impact since his move from Crystal Palace, was key to the opener.

Adrian could only push Seamus Coleman's low drive a few yards away from goal and it was the DR Congo international who reacted quickest to scoop the ball across for Lukaku, who headed home unchallenged from close range.

Barkley, who has been dropped this season, became a greater influence in the second half and the midfielder made a difficult finish look easy for Everton's second.

This graphic illustrates the simplicity of Everton's second goal. Ross Barkley (8) won the ball in the middle of the field and found Romelu Lukaku (10) on the right. The Belgian picked out the supporting Barkley, who half-volleyed beyond Adrian in the West Ham goal

Hammers lack ruthlessness

West Ham began with the confidence of a team who have collected seven points from their past three league games and progressed to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

In the first half, Dimitri Payet was the game's creative force and the French playmaker was supported by the lively Manuel Lanzini, with Michail Antonio adding muscle up front.

Payet was involved in the moves that led to six of West Ham's seven shots in the opening 45 minutes and Ogbonna squandered a wonderful opportunity to put his team ahead after being put through by the 29-year-old.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hammers defeat leaves 'bitter taste' for Bilic

In terms of statistics, there was not much to separate the teams - Everton had 49.1% of possession and West Ham made just 12 passes more than their rivals.

But Bilic's men were lacklustre after the break and failed to make the most of the opportunities they did create.

Antonio failed to capitalise on a series of mistakes by Ashley Williams, while Joel Robles saved a Mark Noble effort that was heading into the net and a brilliant tackle by Bryan Oviedo was enough to put off Andre Ayew in front of goal.

Man of the match - Ross Barkley (Everton)

Barkley scored his first league goal since the opening day of the season. He had total of five shots, two of which were on target, and grew in influence as the match progressed

What the managers said

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: "It's a good win - a deserved win.

"We played well in the second half. Maybe the first half was not what we expect if we play at home. Maybe because of the last few results we didn't have belief and confidence, and that was the difference between the first and second half."

Koeman on Barkley: "That's how he needs to play. He worked very hard, he was running, and that's what you need to do. He had some shots on target, scored the second goal, and that's what we want to see from midfield."

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton were different team after break - Koeman

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "While you are always not happy after a defeat, I am more disappointed because we could have taken something from this game.

"I'm not saying that they didn't deserve it, because they were more mature, but we should have done better.

"They were more lethal and more cruel when they were offered something from us. We didn't capitalise on our chances."

The stats you need to know

Lukaku has scored in his past seven Premier League games against West Ham - only Robin van Persie (eight versus Stoke) has had a longer run.

Lukaku has had a hand in 10 Premier League goals against West Ham (seven goals, three assists).

Koeman is only the third Everton manager to remain unbeaten in his opening five home Premier League games (also Mike Walker and Roberto Martinez).

West Ham have now conceded in their past 17 Premier League games against Everton, their joint-longest run without a clean sheet in the competition.

Barkley has been involved in 19 Premier League goals since the start of last season (10 goals, nine assists). The only English midfielders with more are Dele Alli (22) and James Milner (21).

Bilic's side have lost four of their five Premier League away games this season, just one fewer than they lost in the whole of last term.

What next?

Everton, sixth in the table, will play Chelsea in the league on 5 November, while West Ham host fellow strugglers Stoke on the same day.