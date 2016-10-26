Manchester United to host West Ham in EFL Cup quarter-finals
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United's reward for knocking out holders Manchester City is a home EFL Cup quarter-final tie with West Ham.
United beat City 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to Juan Mata's second-half goal while West Ham beat Chelsea 2-1 at London Stadium.
In the other quarter-finals, Hull will host Newcastle, Liverpool face Leeds while Southampton will play Arsenal.
Ties will take place on 29 and 30 November.
Full quarter-final draw
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v West Ham
Hull City v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Southampton