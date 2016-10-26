Match ends, Pescara 0, Atalanta 1.
Serie A game halted after earthquake
Pescara's Serie A match against Atalanta was suspended for two minutes in the first half after tremors were felt following an earthquake.
A strong earthquake hit central Italy, with people in Pescara and neighbouring towns rushing out of their homes in panic as the ground shook.
Buildings also shook in the capital Rome but there were no reports of any deaths across Italy.
Atalanta eventually went on to win 1-0 with Mattia Caldara scoring the goal.
Line-ups
Pescara
- 31Bizzarri
- 2Crescenzi
- 14CampagnaroBooked at 69mins
- 44Fornasier
- 3BiraghiBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMitritaat 77'minutes
- 20Aquilani
- 11Zampano
- 8MemushajSubstituted forCristanteat 58'minutes
- 16BrugmanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPepeat 65'minutes
- 17Caprari
- 9Manaj
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 5Bruno
- 6Cristante
- 10Benali
- 12Aldegani
- 13Zuparic
- 21Pepe
- 27Pettinari
- 28Mitrita
- 30Muric
- 35Coda
Atalanta
- 1Berisha
- 25KonkoBooked at 27mins
- 13Caldara
- 6Zukanovic
- 24ContiBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMasielloat 76'minutes
- 19KessiéSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Freuler
- 93Dramé
- 27Kurtic
- 10GomezSubstituted forD'Alessandroat 54'minutes
- 43Paloschi
Substitutes
- 2Stendardo
- 4Gagliardini
- 5Masiello
- 7D'Alessandro
- 8Migliaccio
- 29Petagna
- 37Spinazzola
- 51Pinilla
- 52Cabezas
- 57Sportiello
- 77Raimondi
- 88Grassi
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
- Attendance:
- 11,396
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Pescara 0, Atalanta 1.
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rey Manaj (Pescara).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Atalanta).
Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alberto Paloschi (Atalanta).
Hugo Campagnaro (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Pescara. Alberto Aquilani tries a through ball, but Rey Manaj is caught offside.
Booking
Roberto Gagliardini (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Roberto Gagliardini (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Franck Kessié.
Foul by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).
Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Pepe (Pescara).
Corner, Pescara. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.
Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Pescara) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Campagnaro.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Rey Manaj.
Marco D'Alessandro (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Crescenzi (Pescara).
Substitution
Substitution, Pescara. Alexandru Mitrita replaces Cristiano Biraghi.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Andrea Masiello replaces Andrea Conti.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remo Freuler with a cross.
Booking
Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco D'Alessandro (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara).
Corner, Pescara. Conceded by Abdoulay Konko.
Attempt missed. Marco D'Alessandro (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abdoulay Konko.
Foul by Boukary Dramé (Atalanta).
Francesco Zampano (Pescara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Alberto Paloschi (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Booking
Hugo Campagnaro (Pescara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco D'Alessandro (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hugo Campagnaro (Pescara).
Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alberto Paloschi.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Substitution
Substitution, Pescara. Simone Pepe replaces Gastón Brugman.
Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hugo Campagnaro (Pescara).