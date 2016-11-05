Match ends, Bristol City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Bristol City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Steve Sidwell scored with a stunning 50-yard lob as Brighton made it four straight Championship wins with victory at Bristol City.
The midfielder pounced on Korey Smith's mistake and beat Richard O'Donnell from inside the centre circle after spotting the City keeper off his line.
Jamie Murphy cut in from the left to then fire in a second for the Seagulls.
Jiri Skalak went close to a third for second-placed Brighton, who are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games.
The Seagulls remain three points behind Newcastle following their victory at Ashton Gate, but are now five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, who drew with Birmingham City.
Bristol City, who slip out of the play-off places, started brightly and saw Lee Tomlin shoot wide early on.
But they struggled to recover from Sidwell's audacious effort from just inside the City half after he had seized on Smith's mis-control on half-way.
The 33-year-old's first goal since April also provided a poignant moment for Brighton as the entire team celebrated by holding up the shirt of team-mate Anthony Knockaert, who missed the game following the sudden death of his father.
Murphy's finish, with the help of a deflection, enabled Brighton to control the remainder of the game, although Bristol City had a penalty appeal tuned down near the end when Shane Duffy appeared to foul Aaron Wilbraham.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton: "The celebration after the first goal was for a very popular member of our squad in Anthony Knockaert and showed what the lads think of him.
"It was a wonderful strike by Sidwell on his left foot when I would have expected it more from his right. It caught everyone by surprise, including their goalkeeper.
"We had opportunities to score more goals, but what we did really well was limit them to very few clear chances."
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "I was frustrated by the opening goal. It was a great strike but I was disappointed with the way we were caught out by a square pass in midfield.
"Richard O'Donnell was probably too far off his line and couldn't keep his feet to deal with the shot.
"I have no doubt that Brighton will be promoted this season. They tick all the boxes and remind me of Hull last season."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 12O'Donnell
- 2Little
- 4Flint
- 23Magnusson
- 13GolbourneSubstituted forWilbrahamat 62'minutes
- 6O'NeilBooked at 54mins
- 7SmithSubstituted forReidat 62'minutes
- 20Paterson
- 10Tomlin
- 3BryanSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 81'minutes
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 11O'Dowda
- 14Reid
- 16Engvall
- 17Moore
- 18Wilbraham
- 21Pack
- 29Lucic
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 22Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 3Bong
- 8SkalakSubstituted forMarchat 90+2'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 14Sidwell
- 15MurphyBooked at 90mins
- 17MurraySubstituted forHemedat 78'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forNorwoodat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 10Hemed
- 12Pocognoli
- 18Goldson
- 19Manu
- 20March
- 21Norwood
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 19,096
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Attempt missed. Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jiri Skalak.
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby Reid with a through ball.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Jiri Skalak is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Joe Bryan.
Offside, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.
Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Glenn Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood replaces Sam Baldock.
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Bobby Reid replaces Korey Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Scott Golbourne.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.