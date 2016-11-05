Bristol City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton celebrated Steve Sidwell's opening by holding up the shirt of team-match Anthony Knockaert following the death of his father

Steve Sidwell scored with a stunning 50-yard lob as Brighton made it four straight Championship wins with victory at Bristol City.

The midfielder pounced on Korey Smith's mistake and beat Richard O'Donnell from inside the centre circle after spotting the City keeper off his line.

Jamie Murphy cut in from the left to then fire in a second for the Seagulls.

Jiri Skalak went close to a third for second-placed Brighton, who are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

The Seagulls remain three points behind Newcastle following their victory at Ashton Gate, but are now five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, who drew with Birmingham City.

Bristol City, who slip out of the play-off places, started brightly and saw Lee Tomlin shoot wide early on.

But they struggled to recover from Sidwell's audacious effort from just inside the City half after he had seized on Smith's mis-control on half-way.

The 33-year-old's first goal since April also provided a poignant moment for Brighton as the entire team celebrated by holding up the shirt of team-mate Anthony Knockaert, who missed the game following the sudden death of his father.

Murphy's finish, with the help of a deflection, enabled Brighton to control the remainder of the game, although Bristol City had a penalty appeal tuned down near the end when Shane Duffy appeared to foul Aaron Wilbraham.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton: "The celebration after the first goal was for a very popular member of our squad in Anthony Knockaert and showed what the lads think of him.

"It was a wonderful strike by Sidwell on his left foot when I would have expected it more from his right. It caught everyone by surprise, including their goalkeeper.

"We had opportunities to score more goals, but what we did really well was limit them to very few clear chances."

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "I was frustrated by the opening goal. It was a great strike but I was disappointed with the way we were caught out by a square pass in midfield.

"Richard O'Donnell was probably too far off his line and couldn't keep his feet to deal with the shot.

"I have no doubt that Brighton will be promoted this season. They tick all the boxes and remind me of Hull last season."