Millwall 4-0 Bristol Rovers
Millwall extended their winning run in all competitions to five matches with a comfortable home win over 10-man Bristol Rovers.
The Pirates were up against it after just 14 minutes following Daniel Leadbitter's straight red card for a clumsy last-ditch challenge on Aiden O'Brien when he was through on goal.
Rovers keeper Kelle Roos made a terrific save to deny Harry Smith's looping header soon after, but the hosts did go ahead in the 22nd minute as O'Brien prodded home from close range after Lee Gregory's shot was palmed away.
Rovers were a threat despite their numerical disadvantage but Millwall were clinical at the opposite end and increased their lead through Shaun Williams, who drilled a shot into the bottom corner from just inside the box after 64 minutes.
Gregory added Millwall's third three minutes later, rounding off a neat move by chesting the ball down and lashing it beyond the despairing Roos.
Smith, who was making his League One debut, calmly finished from close range late on to score the Lions' fourth and his third in two appearances for the club.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 17Webster
- 5Craig
- 3Martin
- 10OnyedinmaBooked at 86mins
- 8ThompsonSubstituted forButcherat 72'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forCummingsat 86'minutes
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forWorrallat 62'minutes
- 9Gregory
- 30Smith
Substitutes
- 2Cummings
- 7Worrall
- 11Wylde
- 16Butcher
- 29Pavey
- 31King
- 36Rooney
Bristol Rovers
- 33Roos
- 2LeadbitterBooked at 14mins
- 4Lockyer
- 6HartleyBooked at 75mins
- 3Brown
- 24Sinclair
- 14Lines
- 34BoatengSubstituted forMontañoat 65'minutes
- 35ColkettSubstituted forMcChrystalat 21'minutes
- 10TaylorSubstituted forEasterat 73'minutes
- 9Harrison
Substitutes
- 5McChrystal
- 8O Clarke
- 17Easter
- 21Montaño
- 25Puddy
- 29James
- 30Gaffney
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 9,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 4, Bristol Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by David Worrall (Millwall).
Peter Hartley (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 4, Bristol Rovers 0. Harry Smith (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Cummings replaces Shaun Williams.
Booking
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Attempt saved. Harry Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Callum Butcher (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Peter Hartley (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Smith (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Hartley (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jermaine Easter replaces Matty Taylor.
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Ben Thompson.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Bristol Rovers 0. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Smith.
Foul by Harry Smith (Millwall).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Hartley (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Cristian Montaño replaces Hiram Boateng.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Bristol Rovers 0. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Gregory.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. David Worrall replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.