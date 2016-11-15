Newport County 4-1 Alfreton Town (aet)

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Newport 4-1 Alfreton Town

Newport County survived a comeback from non-league Alfreton Town as they won in extra time to seal their place in the FA Cup second-round.

Rhys Healey curled home from the edge of the box to give the hosts the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Adam Priestley headed an equaliser from Adam Smith's ball to force extra time.

However, Jordan Green bundled home, Josh Sheehan tapped in from close range and Jazzi Barnum-Bobb scored a cool solo goal as the Exiles went through.

Newport County manager Graham Westley told BBC Wales Sport: "I went in knowing it was going to be a tough night and knowing that the resources were limited and expecting a tough contest and it was.

"We saw in the first game what they [Alfreton] have got to offer and we saw it again tonight. Sometimes in cup ties you've got to be patient and there was no panic from me to try and win it in 90 minutes.

"In the end our athleticism and energy has come through against a very resilient side."

