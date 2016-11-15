Match ends, Newport County 4, Alfreton Town 1.
Newport County 4-1 Alfreton Town (aet)
Newport County survived a comeback from non-league Alfreton Town as they won in extra time to seal their place in the FA Cup second-round.
Rhys Healey curled home from the edge of the box to give the hosts the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.
Adam Priestley headed an equaliser from Adam Smith's ball to force extra time.
However, Jordan Green bundled home, Josh Sheehan tapped in from close range and Jazzi Barnum-Bobb scored a cool solo goal as the Exiles went through.
Newport County manager Graham Westley told BBC Wales Sport: "I went in knowing it was going to be a tough night and knowing that the resources were limited and expecting a tough contest and it was.
"We saw in the first game what they [Alfreton] have got to offer and we saw it again tonight. Sometimes in cup ties you've got to be patient and there was no panic from me to try and win it in 90 minutes.
"In the end our athleticism and energy has come through against a very resilient side."
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 2Barnum-Bobb
- 4Jones
- 17Bennett
- 3Butler
- 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
- 12Tozer
- 16SheehanBooked at 70mins
- 7ComptonSubstituted forWoodat 36'minutesSubstituted forCameronat 109'minutes
- 27Rigg
- 19Healey
Substitutes
- 15Green
- 18Cameron
- 21Angel
- 30Bittner
- 32Wood
- 35Touray
Alfreton
- 1Spiess
- 2MantackBooked at 63mins
- 5McGowan
- 3KennedySubstituted forAllanat 99'minutes
- 4Heaton
- 11SmithBooked at 13mins
- 6Wilson
- 7Nyoni
- 9Monkhouse
- 8PriestleySubstituted forSmithat 89'minutes
- 10ClaytonSubstituted forHearnat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hearn
- 14Smith
- 15Allan
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 1,189
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Newport County 4, Alfreton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wilson (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Liam Hearn (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 4, Alfreton Town 1. Jazzi Barnum-Bobb (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dan Butler (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Hearn (Alfreton Town).
Jordan Green (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Heaton (Alfreton Town).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wilson (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 3, Alfreton Town 1. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Kyle Cameron replaces Finley Wood.
Foul by Rhys Healey (Newport County).
Niall Heaton (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Second Half Extra Time begins Newport County 2, Alfreton Town 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Newport County 2, Alfreton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Adam Smith (Alfreton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jordan Green (Newport County).
Ryan Wilson (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Alfreton Town) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Smith (Alfreton Town).
(Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cecil Nyoni (Alfreton Town).
Corner, Alfreton Town. Conceded by Scot Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Tom Allan replaces Terry Kennedy.
Corner, Alfreton Town. Conceded by Scot Bennett.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 2, Alfreton Town 1. Jordan Green (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Terry Kennedy.
Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Niall Heaton.
Attempt saved. Andy Monkhouse (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jazzi Barnum-Bobb (Newport County).
Kallum Mantack (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.