League One
Bristol Rovers 0-0 Milton Keynes Dons

A brilliant late save from David Martin helped managerless MK Dons take a point from a goalless League One game at Bristol Rovers.

The goalkeeper dived low to his right in the 88th minute to keep out a header from Jermaine Easter, which took a deflection and looked bound for the bottom corner.

It meant a fair result to a game in which both defences dominated and allowed few clear chances.

Rovers goalkeeper Kelle Roos had to make the best first-half saves, palming over two fierce long-range efforts from George Baldock as the right-back pushed forward dangerously.

Roos also blocked a low effort from Ryan Colclough and was relieved to see an early glancing header from Kieran Agard go narrowly wide.

At the other end Ellis Harrison might have done better with three chances, all from headers, and Ollie Clarke nodded wide from a corner.

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke made a triple substitution on 52 minutes, sending on top scorer Matt Taylor, Rory Gaffney and Chris Lines, but his side could not manage a breakthrough.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 33Roos
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 4Lockyer
  • 36Clarke-Salter
  • 3Brown
  • 8O Clarke
  • 24Sinclair
  • 34BoatengSubstituted forLinesat 53'minutes
  • 35ColkettSubstituted forTaylorat 53'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 17Easter
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hartley
  • 10Taylor
  • 14Lines
  • 21Montaño
  • 23Bodin
  • 25Puddy
  • 30Gaffney

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 2BaldockBooked at 49mins
  • 16Hendry
  • 4Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 7Carruthers
  • 6Upson
  • 14AgardBooked at 90mins
  • 10ReevesSubstituted forWilliamsat 90+5'minutes
  • 49ColcloughSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
  • 9BowditchSubstituted forPowellat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 12Williams
  • 17Powell
  • 19Nicholls
  • 23Downing
  • 24Tilney
  • 27Tshimanga
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
9,031

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, MK Dons 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, MK Dons 0.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. George B Williams replaces Ben Reeves.

Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.

Booking

Kieran Agard (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Foul by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).

Jack Hendry (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (MK Dons).

Attempt blocked. Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Samir Carruthers.

Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. George C Williams replaces Ryan Colclough.

Booking

Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

George Baldock (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Chris Lines.

Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.

Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe18124238162240
2Sheff Utd17104332201234
3Bolton18104422121034
4Bradford188822617932
5Peterborough188552819929
6Wimbledon187652822627
7Rochdale188372322127
8Bristol Rovers187652627-127
9Southend187562526-126
10Fleetwood187472624225
11Port Vale187472227-525
12Northampton186662826224
13Millwall177372929024
14Charlton175842017323
15Gillingham186572631-523
16Oxford Utd186482223-122
17Walsall175752224-222
18Bury1862102634-820
19Coventry184771622-619
20Swindon185491927-819
21MK Dons184682126-518
22Oldham18378919-1016
23Shrewsbury1835101931-1214
24Chesterfield1833121830-1212
View full League One table

