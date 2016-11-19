Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, MK Dons 0.
Bristol Rovers 0-0 Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section Football
A brilliant late save from David Martin helped managerless MK Dons take a point from a goalless League One game at Bristol Rovers.
The goalkeeper dived low to his right in the 88th minute to keep out a header from Jermaine Easter, which took a deflection and looked bound for the bottom corner.
It meant a fair result to a game in which both defences dominated and allowed few clear chances.
Rovers goalkeeper Kelle Roos had to make the best first-half saves, palming over two fierce long-range efforts from George Baldock as the right-back pushed forward dangerously.
Roos also blocked a low effort from Ryan Colclough and was relieved to see an early glancing header from Kieran Agard go narrowly wide.
At the other end Ellis Harrison might have done better with three chances, all from headers, and Ollie Clarke nodded wide from a corner.
Rovers boss Darrell Clarke made a triple substitution on 52 minutes, sending on top scorer Matt Taylor, Rory Gaffney and Chris Lines, but his side could not manage a breakthrough.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 33Roos
- 2Leadbitter
- 4Lockyer
- 36Clarke-Salter
- 3Brown
- 8O Clarke
- 24Sinclair
- 34BoatengSubstituted forLinesat 53'minutes
- 35ColkettSubstituted forTaylorat 53'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 17Easter
- 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hartley
- 10Taylor
- 14Lines
- 21Montaño
- 23Bodin
- 25Puddy
- 30Gaffney
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 2BaldockBooked at 49mins
- 16Hendry
- 4Walsh
- 3Lewington
- 7Carruthers
- 6Upson
- 14AgardBooked at 90mins
- 10ReevesSubstituted forWilliamsat 90+5'minutes
- 49ColcloughSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
- 9BowditchSubstituted forPowellat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 12Williams
- 17Powell
- 19Nicholls
- 23Downing
- 24Tilney
- 27Tshimanga
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 9,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, MK Dons 0.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. George B Williams replaces Ben Reeves.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.
Booking
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Foul by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).
Jack Hendry (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (MK Dons).
Attempt blocked. Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Samir Carruthers.
Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. George C Williams replaces Ryan Colclough.
Booking
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
George Baldock (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Chris Lines.
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.
Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers).