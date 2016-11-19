Bristol Rovers 0-0 Milton Keynes Dons

From the section

A brilliant late save from David Martin helped managerless MK Dons take a point from a goalless League One game at Bristol Rovers.

The goalkeeper dived low to his right in the 88th minute to keep out a header from Jermaine Easter, which took a deflection and looked bound for the bottom corner.

It meant a fair result to a game in which both defences dominated and allowed few clear chances.

Rovers goalkeeper Kelle Roos had to make the best first-half saves, palming over two fierce long-range efforts from George Baldock as the right-back pushed forward dangerously.

Roos also blocked a low effort from Ryan Colclough and was relieved to see an early glancing header from Kieran Agard go narrowly wide.

At the other end Ellis Harrison might have done better with three chances, all from headers, and Ollie Clarke nodded wide from a corner.

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke made a triple substitution on 52 minutes, sending on top scorer Matt Taylor, Rory Gaffney and Chris Lines, but his side could not manage a breakthrough.

