Sheffield United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Goals from Billy Sharp and Stefan Scougall gave Sheffield United a 2-1 victory over nine-man Shrewsbury that lifted them into the automatic promotion places.

Louis Dodds scored for the visitors during a fiery encounter at Bramall Lane in which Jim O'Brien and Abu Ogogo were sent off.

United took the lead in the eighth minute as Sharp collected a neat through ball from John Fleck and slotted the ball into the net.

Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute after O'Brien fouled Daniel Lafferty in the box. Sharp saw his penalty saved by Mark Halstead, however.

United doubled their lead minutes later, as substitute Scougall stabbed home from inside the area.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Ogogo was shown a red card for a high studs-up tackle on United's Paul Coutts.

Against the run of play, Shrewsbury's Dodds finished well from Gary Deegan's left-wing cross.

Halstead tipped a low Matt Done strike wide and Sharp saw his late close-range effort hit a post.

Report supplied by Press Association.