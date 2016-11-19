League One
Sheff Utd2Shrewsbury1

Sheffield United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Goals from Billy Sharp and Stefan Scougall gave Sheffield United a 2-1 victory over nine-man Shrewsbury that lifted them into the automatic promotion places.

Louis Dodds scored for the visitors during a fiery encounter at Bramall Lane in which Jim O'Brien and Abu Ogogo were sent off.

United took the lead in the eighth minute as Sharp collected a neat through ball from John Fleck and slotted the ball into the net.

Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute after O'Brien fouled Daniel Lafferty in the box. Sharp saw his penalty saved by Mark Halstead, however.

United doubled their lead minutes later, as substitute Scougall stabbed home from inside the area.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Ogogo was shown a red card for a high studs-up tackle on United's Paul Coutts.

Against the run of play, Shrewsbury's Dodds finished well from Gary Deegan's left-wing cross.

Halstead tipped a low Matt Done strike wide and Sharp saw his late close-range effort hit a post.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 6Basham
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 13Wright
  • 18FreemanSubstituted forChapmanat 60'minutes
  • 15CouttsSubstituted forO'Connellat 45'minutes
  • 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 11'minutes
  • 4Fleck
  • 24LaffertyBooked at 88mins
  • 11Done
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 5O'Connell
  • 8Scougall
  • 9Lavery
  • 12Ramsdale
  • 14Brown
  • 27Clarke
  • 32Chapman

Shrewsbury

  • 21Halstead
  • 14Grimmer
  • 5Lancashire
  • 24El-Abd
  • 12Brown
  • 18DeeganBooked at 52mins
  • 8OgogoBooked at 45mins
  • 11O'BrienBooked at 20mins
  • 10Dodds
  • 9ToneySubstituted forBlackat 45'minutes
  • 20Leitch-SmithSubstituted forEbanks-Blakeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 3Sadler
  • 6Black
  • 15Smith
  • 16Sarcevic
  • 27Waring
  • 29Ebanks-Blake
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
20,195

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home30
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home20
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.

Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Deegan.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Shrewsbury Town).

Booking

Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam El-Abd (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Attempt saved. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).

Hand ball by Harry Chapman (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Louis Dodds (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Brown.

Attempt saved. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Harry Chapman (Sheffield United).

Gary Deegan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Harry Chapman replaces Kieron Freeman because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe18124238162240
2Sheff Utd17104332201234
3Bolton18104422121034
4Bradford188822617932
5Peterborough188552819929
6Wimbledon187652822627
7Rochdale188372322127
8Bristol Rovers187652627-127
9Southend187562526-126
10Fleetwood187472624225
11Port Vale187472227-525
12Northampton186662826224
13Millwall177372929024
14Charlton175842017323
15Gillingham186572631-523
16Oxford Utd186482223-122
17Walsall175752224-222
18Bury1862102634-820
19Coventry184771622-619
20Swindon185491927-819
21MK Dons184682126-518
22Oldham18378919-1016
23Shrewsbury1835101931-1214
24Chesterfield1833121830-1212
View full League One table

