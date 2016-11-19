Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3.
Plymouth Argyle 0-3 Grimsby Town
Marcus Bignot's Grimsby ended League Two leaders Plymouth's 14-match unbeaten league run with a 3-0 win at Home Park.
Danny Collins rose above the home defence to head Grimsby into a 1-0 lead just before half time.
Argyle failed to effectively clear a corner from the left and when James Berrett looped a cross to the far post, Collins was first to the ball.
It was a similar story as central defender Collins' looped header enabled striker Omar Bogle to head in Grimsby's second goal in the 62nd minute.
Town top scorer Bogle doubled his tally, sliding in to score Grimsby's third in the 86th minute as torrential rain hammered down.
Argyle's on-loan Reading winger Craig Tanner beat the offside trap midway through the first half but was forced wide by a combination of Town keeper James McKeown and skipper Josh Gosling.
Gosling blocked a goal-bound Tanner strike in the 28th minute while Tanner's next effort - after an exquisite looped pass from playmaker Graham Carey - was deflected over by Grimsby's former Argyle midfielder Luke Summerfield.
Gosling - impressive throughout - made a superb block to deny Carey a minute before Grimsby went down the other end and made it 2-0.
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Miller
- 4Songo'o
- 15Bradley
- 16Purrington
- 11Donaldson
- 24Fox
- 10Carey
- 27TannerSubstituted forGoodwillieat 62'minutes
- 8SlewSubstituted forJervisat 57'minutes
- 26GaritaSubstituted forRooneyat 76'minutes
- 6Smith
- 7Goodwillie
- 14Jervis
- 18Threlkeld
- 19Osborne
- 20Rooney
- 21Dorel
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12Mills
- 6Gowling
- 22CollinsBooked at 44mins
- 3Andrew
- 7ChambersSubstituted forBolarinwaat 70'minutes
- 19Summerfield
- 26ComleySubstituted forDisleyat 87'minutes
- 16Berrett
- 9BogleSubstituted forVernonat 90'minutes
- 14Jackson
- 5Pearson
- 8Disley
- 18Bolarinwa
- 20Boyce
- 21Vernon
- 23Jones
- 30Henderson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 10,241
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3.
Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).
Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Berrett (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Omar Bogle.
Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle).
Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Kayden Jackson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Bolarinwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Disley replaces Brandon Comley.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Bolarinwa.
Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Delay in match Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) because of an injury.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Bolarinwa.
Foul by Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle).
Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Louis Rooney replaces Paul Garita.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Gowling (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa replaces Ashley Chambers.
Foul by Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle).
Josh Gowling (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Fox (Plymouth Argyle).
Brandon Comley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Chambers (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. David Goodwillie replaces Craig Tanner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 2. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Collins following a set piece situation.