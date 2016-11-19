Plymouth Argyle 0-3 Grimsby Town

League Two
Marcus Bignot's first win as Grimsby boss lifts them to seventh in League Two
Marcus Bignot's Grimsby ended League Two leaders Plymouth's 14-match unbeaten league run with a 3-0 win at Home Park.

Danny Collins rose above the home defence to head Grimsby into a 1-0 lead just before half time.

Argyle failed to effectively clear a corner from the left and when James Berrett looped a cross to the far post, Collins was first to the ball.

It was a similar story as central defender Collins' looped header enabled striker Omar Bogle to head in Grimsby's second goal in the 62nd minute.

Town top scorer Bogle doubled his tally, sliding in to score Grimsby's third in the 86th minute as torrential rain hammered down.

Argyle's on-loan Reading winger Craig Tanner beat the offside trap midway through the first half but was forced wide by a combination of Town keeper James McKeown and skipper Josh Gosling.

Gosling blocked a goal-bound Tanner strike in the 28th minute while Tanner's next effort - after an exquisite looped pass from playmaker Graham Carey - was deflected over by Grimsby's former Argyle midfielder Luke Summerfield.

Gosling - impressive throughout - made a superb block to deny Carey a minute before Grimsby went down the other end and made it 2-0.

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2Miller
  • 4Songo'o
  • 15Bradley
  • 16Purrington
  • 11Donaldson
  • 24Fox
  • 10Carey
  • 27TannerSubstituted forGoodwillieat 62'minutes
  • 8SlewSubstituted forJervisat 57'minutes
  • 26GaritaSubstituted forRooneyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Smith
  • 7Goodwillie
  • 14Jervis
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 19Osborne
  • 20Rooney
  • 21Dorel

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 12Mills
  • 6Gowling
  • 22CollinsBooked at 44mins
  • 3Andrew
  • 7ChambersSubstituted forBolarinwaat 70'minutes
  • 19Summerfield
  • 26ComleySubstituted forDisleyat 87'minutes
  • 16Berrett
  • 9BogleSubstituted forVernonat 90'minutes
  • 14Jackson

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 8Disley
  • 18Bolarinwa
  • 20Boyce
  • 21Vernon
  • 23Jones
  • 30Henderson
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
10,241

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3.

Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).

Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Berrett (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Omar Bogle.

Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle).

Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).

Kayden Jackson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Bolarinwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Disley replaces Brandon Comley.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 3. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Bolarinwa.

Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Delay in match Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) because of an injury.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Andrew.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James McKeown.

Attempt saved. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Bolarinwa.

Foul by Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle).

Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Louis Rooney replaces Paul Garita.

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Andrew.

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Gowling (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa replaces Ashley Chambers.

Foul by Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle).

Josh Gowling (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Fox (Plymouth Argyle).

Brandon Comley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Chambers (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. David Goodwillie replaces Craig Tanner.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Grimsby Town 2. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Collins following a set piece situation.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17122328171138
2Carlisle1797130191134
3Doncaster17103435241133
4Luton1786327151230
5Portsmouth1784528171128
6Grimsby177462320325
7Blackpool176652920924
8Yeovil177371822-424
9Crewe175842020023
10Wycombe176472022-222
11Mansfield175751820-222
12Notts County176472228-622
13Stevenage166372324-121
14Barnet174942225-321
15Accrington175571922-320
16Crawley175571825-720
17Morecambe176292033-1320
18Hartlepool174762630-419
19Cambridge175481722-519
20Leyton Orient175392022-218
21Cheltenham173951922-318
22Newport164572122-117
23Colchester174582026-617
24Exeter1751111925-616
View full League Two table

