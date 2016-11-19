Sunderland 3-0 Hull

Defoe's first-half strike made him the eighth player to reach 150 Premier League goals

Jermain Defoe scored his 150th Premier League goal as Sunderland comfortably beat Hull City at the Stadium of Light to move off the foot of the table.

Defoe's darting run and firm low finish made him just the eighth player in Premier League history to bring up the milestone and set Sunderland on their way to consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since May.

The in-form Victor Anichebe scored twice after the break for David Moyes' rejuvenated side, who remain inside the bottom three but are now two points ahead of Swansea and just two behind third-bottom Hull.

The Tigers had more possession and more chances than their hosts in an open and entertaining game, but in Jordan Pickford they found an impressive young goalkeeper in no mood to be beaten.

Papy Djilobodji's late red card for a second caution took some of the gloss off for Sunderland, whose fans nevertheless went away jubilant after a first home win of the season.

Relive Sunderland's victory

Evergreen Defoe shows his class

Of the eight men to reach 150 PL goals, only midfielder Frank Lampard (520) took more games to do so

It was fitting that Defoe brought up his personal milestone with a trademark strike, latching on to Duncan Watmore's flick-on, running at and beating Curtis Davies and ghosting past Ahmed Elmohamady before tucking the ball home with a short-backlift shot that has been his bread and butter at this level for a decade and a half.

Defoe scored his first top-flight goal for West Ham in 3-2 win over Ipswich on 28 October 2001, and over 15 years later his instincts in front of goal remain as sharp as ever.

The goal elevates the 34-year-old into an elite group of Premier League predators, comprising Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.

Having also scored in the battling 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the international break, Defoe's importance to Sunderland's Premier League hopes cannot be overstated.

And in Anichebe it would seem Defoe has the perfect foil up front.

The burly forward linked well with his diminutive partner throughout and took both of his goals superbly, first finishing low past David Marshall after good work by Patrick van Aanholt and then killing the game off late on with a thunderous effort off the post.

It was Anichebe's first Premier League double since December 2006, when he played for Moyes' Everton against Newcastle.

Stadium of Light goes dark

"We play in the dark, we play in the dark, we are Sunderland, we play in the dark" - Sunderland fans made the most of the unexpected second-half delay

Sunderland fans can tick a few boxes on their entertainment checklist after this match.

Big win? Check. Clean sheet? Check. Off the bottom of the table? Check. Floodlights on the blink? Check.

Play was suspended for 10 minutes after the lights inside the stadium flickered out in the 49th minute, triggering cheers from the crowd and followed moments later by the light of thousands of mobile phones illuminating the stands.

Referee Lee Mason was seen sharing a joke with the two managers as the lights slowly came back on, although even after the resumption the game was played in an eerie half-light.

If the players could not see as well it did not show, with the action fast and furious after the restart.

Anichebe's first goal was followed by a string of good chances for Hull, with Pickford saving well from Robert Snodgrass' overhead kick and then getting down superbly to keep out Davies' header at a corner, although team-mate Van Aanholt was required to preserve his clean sheet with quick-fire goal-line clearances from Dieumerci Mbokani and David Meyler.

Man of the match - Victor Anichebe

The headlines will go to Defoe, but the star of the show was undoubtedly Anichebe. A thorn in the side of Hull for the whole match with his tireless running and strong hold-up play. He took his first goal well - and very nearly took the net off with his second. David Moyes came in for some ridicule when he picked up this player on a free over the summer. It looks like shrewd business now.

Defoe second only to Kane

Defoe has scored 18 Premier League goals in 2016, while Harry Kane (19) is the only Englishman who has scored more in this period.

Josh Tymon is the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance for Hull (17 years, 181 days), breaking the record held by Mark Cullen (18 years, 2 days) which was also against Sunderland in April 2010.

The Tigers haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since a 2-0 win over Swansea in August - they have conceded 26 goals in 10 games since then.

Sunderland kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season and their first since May against Everton - the only Premier League team without a clean sheet this season is Crystal Palace.

Manager reaction

Sunderland boss David Moyes said: "Victor Anichebe was immense, probably even better than he was [against Bournemouth last time out] and he has this capability of doing it.

"He needs to be loved and I think the supporters are helping him because he wants that.

"The supporters are enjoying him and I hope they keep backing him. He is a handful and really powerful - if he adds goals to it he's a terrific player."

On the floodlights failing in the second half, Moyes added: "When the lights go out, you never know what the reason is. We maybe spent all our money and not on the electricity bill.

"The worry was they wouldn't get it back on, but thankfully they did and we got through it."

Media playback is not supported on this device Moyes salutes 'great striker' Defoe

Hull City boss Mike Phelan said: "It was all the emotions in one game today, frustration from the point of view that we didn't take our opportunities - and there were quite a few.

"But then there is the annoyance. The disappointment is you lose a game 3-0 with a team you believe in. We actually probably deserved a little bit better overall."

On the floodlight failure, he added: "There was no doubt about the game. The referee conducted himself right.

"He was a little bit concerned about the ground being only partially lit, but at the end we needed to get the game going and the supporters demanded that.

"It probably changed the game a little bit at one point."

Media playback is not supported on this device Missed chances frustrate Phelan

What's next?

Sunderland face a tough assignment away at Liverpool on 26 November (15:00 GMT), while Hull are back in action on the same day and at the same time at home to West Brom.