Match ends, Sunderland 3, Hull City 0.
Sunderland 3-0 Hull
Jermain Defoe scored his 150th Premier League goal as Sunderland comfortably beat Hull City at the Stadium of Light to move off the foot of the table.
Defoe's darting run and firm low finish made him just the eighth player in Premier League history to bring up the milestone and set Sunderland on their way to consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since May.
The in-form Victor Anichebe scored twice after the break for David Moyes' rejuvenated side, who remain inside the bottom three but are now two points ahead of Swansea and just two behind third-bottom Hull.
The Tigers had more possession and more chances than their hosts in an open and entertaining game, but in Jordan Pickford they found an impressive young goalkeeper in no mood to be beaten.
Papy Djilobodji's late red card for a second caution took some of the gloss off for Sunderland, whose fans nevertheless went away jubilant after a first home win of the season.
Evergreen Defoe shows his class
It was fitting that Defoe brought up his personal milestone with a trademark strike, latching on to Duncan Watmore's flick-on, running at and beating Curtis Davies and ghosting past Ahmed Elmohamady before tucking the ball home with a short-backlift shot that has been his bread and butter at this level for a decade and a half.
Defoe scored his first top-flight goal for West Ham in 3-2 win over Ipswich on 28 October 2001, and over 15 years later his instincts in front of goal remain as sharp as ever.
The goal elevates the 34-year-old into an elite group of Premier League predators, comprising Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.
Having also scored in the battling 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the international break, Defoe's importance to Sunderland's Premier League hopes cannot be overstated.
And in Anichebe it would seem Defoe has the perfect foil up front.
The burly forward linked well with his diminutive partner throughout and took both of his goals superbly, first finishing low past David Marshall after good work by Patrick van Aanholt and then killing the game off late on with a thunderous effort off the post.
It was Anichebe's first Premier League double since December 2006, when he played for Moyes' Everton against Newcastle.
Stadium of Light goes dark
Sunderland fans can tick a few boxes on their entertainment checklist after this match.
Big win? Check. Clean sheet? Check. Off the bottom of the table? Check. Floodlights on the blink? Check.
Play was suspended for 10 minutes after the lights inside the stadium flickered out in the 49th minute, triggering cheers from the crowd and followed moments later by the light of thousands of mobile phones illuminating the stands.
Referee Lee Mason was seen sharing a joke with the two managers as the lights slowly came back on, although even after the resumption the game was played in an eerie half-light.
If the players could not see as well it did not show, with the action fast and furious after the restart.
Anichebe's first goal was followed by a string of good chances for Hull, with Pickford saving well from Robert Snodgrass' overhead kick and then getting down superbly to keep out Davies' header at a corner, although team-mate Van Aanholt was required to preserve his clean sheet with quick-fire goal-line clearances from Dieumerci Mbokani and David Meyler.
Man of the match - Victor Anichebe
Defoe second only to Kane
- Defoe has scored 18 Premier League goals in 2016, while Harry Kane (19) is the only Englishman who has scored more in this period.
- Josh Tymon is the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance for Hull (17 years, 181 days), breaking the record held by Mark Cullen (18 years, 2 days) which was also against Sunderland in April 2010.
- The Tigers haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since a 2-0 win over Swansea in August - they have conceded 26 goals in 10 games since then.
- Sunderland kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season and their first since May against Everton - the only Premier League team without a clean sheet this season is Crystal Palace.
Manager reaction
Sunderland boss David Moyes said: "Victor Anichebe was immense, probably even better than he was [against Bournemouth last time out] and he has this capability of doing it.
"He needs to be loved and I think the supporters are helping him because he wants that.
"The supporters are enjoying him and I hope they keep backing him. He is a handful and really powerful - if he adds goals to it he's a terrific player."
On the floodlights failing in the second half, Moyes added: "When the lights go out, you never know what the reason is. We maybe spent all our money and not on the electricity bill.
"The worry was they wouldn't get it back on, but thankfully they did and we got through it."
Hull City boss Mike Phelan said: "It was all the emotions in one game today, frustration from the point of view that we didn't take our opportunities - and there were quite a few.
"But then there is the annoyance. The disappointment is you lose a game 3-0 with a team you believe in. We actually probably deserved a little bit better overall."
On the floodlight failure, he added: "There was no doubt about the game. The referee conducted himself right.
"He was a little bit concerned about the ground being only partially lit, but at the end we needed to get the game going and the supporters demanded that.
"It probably changed the game a little bit at one point."
What's next?
Sunderland face a tough assignment away at Liverpool on 26 November (15:00 GMT), while Hull are back in action on the same day and at the same time at home to West Brom.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 2JonesBooked at 72mins
- 23Koné
- 5DjilobodjiBooked at 89mins
- 3van Aanholt
- 17Ndong
- 4DenayerSubstituted forO'Sheaat 83'minutes
- 19McNairSubstituted forLoveat 88'minutes
- 28Anichebe
- 18Defoe
- 14Watmore
Substitutes
- 1Mannone
- 10Khazri
- 16O'Shea
- 21Manquillo
- 22Love
- 44Januzaj
- 46Gooch
Hull
- 23Marshall
- 27El Mohamady
- 21Dawson
- 6Davies
- 28TymonSubstituted forBowenat 68'minutes
- 10Snodgrass
- 14Livermore
- 11Clucas
- 25MasonSubstituted forMeylerat 78'minutes
- 22Henriksen
- 18Mbokani
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 7Meyler
- 8Huddlestone
- 16Jakupovic
- 17Weir
- 29Bowen
- 36Olley
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 41,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 3, Hull City 0.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland).
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Victor Anichebe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
Victor Anichebe (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) for a bad foul.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Donald Love replaces Paddy McNair because of an injury.
Delay in match Paddy McNair (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 3, Hull City 0. Victor Anichebe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. John O'Shea replaces Jason Denayer.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.
Attempt blocked. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dieumerci Mbokani.
Attempt missed. Michael Dawson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Attempt blocked. Michael Dawson (Hull City) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Ryan Mason.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Foul by Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City).
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Clucas (Hull City) because of an injury.
Delay in match (Sunderland).
Booking
Billy Jones (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Josh Tymon.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Didier Ndong.
Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dieumerci Mbokani.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.