Match ends, Leeds United 0, Newcastle United 2.
Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United
Newcastle moved five points clear at the top of the Championship by beating Leeds at an emotional Elland Road.
Fans held a minute's applause on 11 minutes to mark next Sunday's fifth anniversary of the death of Gary Speed, who played for both clubs.
Dwight Gayle pounced on a Rob Green goalkeeping error to volley home.
Leeds rallied and saw Eunan O'Kane's shot well saved but Gayle's second, from a sharp team move, sealed Newcastle's eighth win in a row.
Defeat ends Leeds' three-game winning run and leaves them just outside the play-off places.
In front of a sell-out 36,000 Elland Road crowd, these two old heavyweights evoked memories of happier top tier times with a first league meeting since 2004.
The tribute to Speed brought the two teams together briefly before a match that Newcastle controlled for the most part.
Gayle's breakthrough goal came from a swinging Jack Colback cross-shot that Green failed to cope with, the first real opportunity of the game.
The goal ignited a response from Leeds as referee Graham Scott waved away Pontus Jansson's protests for a penalty at the end of the half, and they continued that momentum early in the second period with possession and some pressure.
Yet Newcastle snuffed out the home side's hopes of snatching a point or more when sharp passing sliced open Leeds' left and Gayle turned in Vurnon Anita's cross for a second.
Leeds United boss Garry Monk told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We fell the wrong side of the critical moments, they started well in the first 20 minutes but even then we defended well and we gave them goal but after that we reacted really well.
"It was a clear cut penalty, if that goes in and we get that decision it changes the dynamic of the game and through some of the chances we just needed a goal.
"We have to respect we're playing a good side, it's alright going gung ho but we have to be smart, I thought we got to grips with it and all in all we were competitive again."
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Newcastle:
"I have to say thanks to every player, we could see a performance today against a good team we saw the effort, the mentality was good and the understanding of the game was very good.
"The atmosphere we were talking about as intimidating but we controlled ourselves. We knew what they could do but the players applied themselves and it's a credit to them.
"Everything we tried to do we did well, set-pieces, control of the game and counter-attack. There is room for improvement but I can't complain because we did very well."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 44mins
- 21Taylor
- 14O'Kane
- 25VieiraSubstituted forSackoat 62'minutes
- 7Roofe
- 23Phillips
- 11DoukaraSubstituted forAntonssonat 78'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 15Dallas
- 16Grimes
- 24Sacko
- 28Berardi
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 8Anita
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 11Ritchie
- 4ColbackBooked at 59minsSubstituted forHaydenat 83'minutes
- 12Shelvey
- 20GouffranSubstituted forDiaméat 76'minutes
- 17Pérez
- 9GayleSubstituted forMitrovicat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Hayden
- 15Diamé
- 18Mbemba
- 22Yedlin
- 28Sels
- 30Atsu
- 45Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 36,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Newcastle United 2.
Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Offside, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Mohamed Diamé is caught offside.
Hand ball by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United).
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Hand ball by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Hand ball by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces Jack Colback.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Dwight Gayle.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Marcus Antonsson replaces Souleymane Doukara.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vurnon Anita.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vurnon Anita.
Hand ball by Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Eunan O'Kane.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Ronaldo Vieira.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.