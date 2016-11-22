Oxford United 1-0 Gillingham

Marvin Johnson marked his return to Oxford's side by scoring his first goal for the club as they beat Gillingham at the Kassam Stadium.

It was a second successive victory for the U's after Saturday's 4-1 crushing of Coventry, a match Johnson missed because his partner was giving birth.

Johnson finished off a pacey run and neat one-two with Kane Hemmings by drilling home a low left-footed shot in the 32nd minute.

It extended the Gills' run of league games without a clean sheet to 25.

The U's created good opportunities as Chris Maguire drove narrowly wide and Rob Hall burst past two defenders, only to screw his shot across goal.

At the other end, Gills striker Cody McDonald was denied by the legs of keeper Simon Eastwood after a sharp turn.

In first-half stoppage time, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas headed against the bar and Bradley Dack's follow-up header was nodded off the line by Curtis Nelson.

In a second half played in ever-thickening fog, Maguire volleyed over from 20 yards and Eastwood saved superbly from Emmanuel-Thomas late on.

Report supplied by Press Association.