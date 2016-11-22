League One
Oxford Utd1Gillingham0

Oxford United 1-0 Gillingham

Marvin Johnson marked his return to Oxford's side by scoring his first goal for the club as they beat Gillingham at the Kassam Stadium.

It was a second successive victory for the U's after Saturday's 4-1 crushing of Coventry, a match Johnson missed because his partner was giving birth.

Johnson finished off a pacey run and neat one-two with Kane Hemmings by drilling home a low left-footed shot in the 32nd minute.

It extended the Gills' run of league games without a clean sheet to 25.

The U's created good opportunities as Chris Maguire drove narrowly wide and Rob Hall burst past two defenders, only to screw his shot across goal.

At the other end, Gills striker Cody McDonald was denied by the legs of keeper Simon Eastwood after a sharp turn.

In first-half stoppage time, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas headed against the bar and Bradley Dack's follow-up header was nodded off the line by Curtis Nelson.

In a second half played in ever-thickening fog, Maguire volleyed over from 20 yards and Eastwood saved superbly from Emmanuel-Thomas late on.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 16Edwards
  • 5Nelson
  • 33DunkleySubstituted forMartinat 75'minutes
  • 28Johnson
  • 11MacDonald
  • 23Ledson
  • 4Lundstram
  • 19HallSubstituted forRuffelsat 65'minutes
  • 10Maguire
  • 15HemmingsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTaylorat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 13Buchel
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Rothwell
  • 20Taylor
  • 21Roberts
  • 25Raglan

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 5Ehmer
  • 19Cargill
  • 12Konchesky
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11KnottSubstituted forNoubleat 64'minutes
  • 44Wright
  • 23DackBooked at 90mins
  • 10McDonald
  • 50Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 4Herd
  • 6Oshilaja
  • 13Hadler
  • 16Osadebe
  • 24Cundle
  • 33Byrne
  • 45Nouble
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
6,848

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 1, Gillingham 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Gillingham 0.

Attempt missed. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Aaron Martin (Oxford United).

Frank Nouble (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Taylor replaces Kane Hemmings.

Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Aaron Martin replaces Cheyenne Dunkley because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels replaces Robert Hall.

Attempt blocked. Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Frank Nouble replaces Billy Knott.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ryan Ledson.

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) header from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Konchesky (Gillingham).

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Robert Hall (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Baily Cargill (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 1, Gillingham 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 1, Gillingham 0.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Booking

Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).

