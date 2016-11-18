Ian Holloway: QPR boss adds his name to list of those who returned to former club

Media playback is not supported on this device Ian Holloway in his own words: Turkeys, golf clubs and big hugs

Jose Mourinho famously did it with Chelsea, Nigel Pearson crucially did it with Leicester City and Luiz Felipe Scolari even did it with Brazil.

Managers returning to a team for a second spell - some enhance their reputations greatly, but for others the phrase "never go back" could barely be more pertinent.

Ian Holloway will become the latest boss to get reacquainted with familiar surroundings when he takes charge of Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road against Norwich City on Saturday, 10 years after he left the west London club.

BBC Sport looks at 10 managers who have enjoyed - or endured - more than one spell with clubs in the English Football League...

Tony Pulis - Stoke City

November 2002 - September 2005, June 2006 - May 2013

Stoke City fans hold a giant key bearing the face of manager Tony Pulis in the stands at Wembley

As far as quick and lasting returns go, Tony Pulis at Stoke City is top of the list. His first spell with the Potters lasted just under three years and, almost 12 months after he was initially sacked, he was re-appointed as manager and remained at the club for a further seven years.

Within two years of his return, he guided Stoke to the top flight after a 23-year absence, took them to the 2011 FA Cup final and led them into Europe, before then suffering some criticism from supporters towards the end of his tenure.

Martin Allen - Barnet

March 2003 - March 2004, March 2011 - April 2011, April 2012 - June 2012, March 2014 - present

Something about Barnet keeps bringing managers back, with John Still, who is also on this list, having two stints at the club

Barnet can not get enough of Martin Allen, or Martin Allen can not get enough of Barnet? Either way, the man nicknamed "Mad Dog" has had an on-again-off-again relationship with the Bees for more than 16 years.

He started his managerial career with the London side in the Conference in 2003, but did not see out an entire season before leaving for Brentford.

Like a boomerang, however, he went back. Three times since, to be exact.

The second stint was on an eight-match contract, of which he stayed around for three. Third time around, he helped save them from League Two relegation in another short-term stay, before making his latest comeback, helping them win promotion back to the EFL in 2015.

Kevin Keegan - Newcastle United

February 1992 - January 1997, January 2008 - September 2008

Since leaving Newcastle, Kevin Keegan has said that owner Mike Ashley runs the club 'from another planet'

Kevin Keegan's management career both started and ended at Newcastle United, with stints as England, Fulham and Manchester City boss wedged in between.

He was first given the Newcastle job in 1992, going on to save them from relegation, guide them to promotion to the Premier League, very nearly win the title and then take the club into the Champions League.

Thousands of fans went to St James' Park to welcome him back as boss in January 2008, but he lasted only eight months and some 200 angry fans soon gathered outside the club's ground after hearing of his departure, with some even seen scaling the walls attempting to get in.

Jim Smith - Oxford United

March 1982 - June 1985, March 2006 - November 2007

In between stints at Oxford, Jim Smith managed QPR, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Derby County

If this was a contest for the most regrettable return to a football club, then Jim Smith is the winner.

In his first spell he took Oxford United to the top flight as Division Two champions in 1985. He then left for QPR after winning promotion, but returned two decades later to oversee their relegation from the Football League.

Gerry Francis - Bristol Rovers & QPR

Bristol Rovers: July 1987 - May 1991, June 2001 - December 2001; QPR: June 1991- November 1994, October 1998 - February 2001

His last spell at Bristol Rovers was Gerry Francis' last in management

Former England midfielder Gerry Francis endeared himself to the Bristol Rovers faithful by leading them to the second tier as Division Three champions in 1990, pipping local rivals Bristol City to the title in the process.

But, following a hugely popular return to manage the Pirates for a second time in 2001, he struggled to repeat anything like that success and quit before Christmas.

Sandwiched in between were two spells in charge at QPR, the club for whom he made his name as a player, first in the Premier League and then in Division One.

Eddie Howe - Bournemouth

January 2009 - January 2011, October 2012 - present

Eddie Howe has been linked with the England manager's job in 2016

Eddie Howe, who had two permanent spells as a player at Bournemouth, has overseen the club's remarkable transformation from administration-hit League Two strugglers into Premier League survivors.

After a spell as caretaker boss, Howe was appointed permanently in January 2009, going on to steer the Cherries to Football League safety and promotion from League Two.

And, after a brief stint with Burnley, he returned in October 2012 to complete the job he started, guiding Bournemouth up to the Championship in April 2013 and then to the top flight for the first time in their history two years later.

Jimmy Sirrel - Notts County

November 1969 - October 1975, October 1978 - July 1982, May 1985 - May 1987

While Jack Wheeler (right) never missed a first-team game for Notts County in more than 25 years, Sirrel had three separate spells as boss over an 18-year period

Serve the club three times as boss, guide them up every step of the Football League to the top flight and even work as general manager for a while. Your reward? Legendary status, a stand named in your honour and a statue in front of the ground.

Former Notts County manager Jimmy Sirrel is immortalised in bronze alongside Jack Wheeler at Meadow Lane, with both men having had a profound influence on the club.

During his first spell, Sirrel took the Magpies from Division Four to Division Two, and in his second stint - coming after two years at Sheffield United - he went on to take them all the way to the top flight.

Keith Hill - Rochdale

December 2006 - June 2011, January 2013 - present

Keith Hill is the only manager to get Rochdale promoted in the past five decades

England were World Cup holders the last time a manager other than Keith Hill led Rochdale to promotion - and he's not just done it once, but twice.

The 47-year-old started out as a youth coach at Dale, and then got his chance as boss on a caretaker basis in December 2006, guiding them to League Two safety.

Twice Rochdale missed out in the play-offs under Hill, before he finally got them up automatically in 2009-10 - the club's first promotion since 1969, just before he was born.

He left for Barnsley in 2011 and Rochdale were relegated two seasons after his departure, but he was re-appointed at Spotland in January 2013 and led them back up again in 2014.

Gary Johnson - Yeovil Town

June 2001 - September 2005, January 2012 - February 2015

Gary Johnson has been involved in six promotions during his coaching career

Latvia to Yeovil Town is probably not your average career move, but that is how Gary Johnson's association with the Glovers began in 2001.

He won the 2002 FA Trophy and saw Yeovil secure promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club's history, before going on to guide them to League One as League Two champions in 2004-05.

Johnson left for Bristol City in 2005, but later returned to Yeovil after a seven-year absence to take them up to the Championship - another first for the club.

There was no happy ending for the 61-year-old, however, as they would then go on to suffer back-to-back relegations, with Johnson replaced by Paul Sturrock before their return to League Two was confirmed.

John Still - Dagenham & Redbridge

1989 - 1994, April 2004 - February 2013, December 2015 - present

John Still's two stints as manager were separated by a spell as director of football

Dagenham & Redbridge without John Still just does not seem quite right, does it?

The 66-year-old's association with the club goes back to when he managed Redbridge Forest, who merged with Dagenham in 1992 to create the club that exists today.

After leaving the Daggers for Peterborough in 1994, he returned 10 years later to spectacular effect, guiding them from non-league all the way up to League One.

Unfortunately for Still, he has since taken them all the way back down again - suffering relegation to League Two in 2011 and then, following a stint with Luton, relegation to the National League in May.

