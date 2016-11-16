Ben Woodburn: Liverpool youngster inspired by Gareth Bale & Aaron Ramsey

Ben Woodburn scored for Liverpool's first team against Wigan and Fleetwood in pre-season

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn says he wants to emulate fellow Welsh players Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale.

The 17-year-old forward plays for Wales' Under-19 side and recently signed a new Liverpool contract.

Real Madrid's Bale and Ramsey of Arsenal came through Wales' youth teams and are now key members of Chris Coleman's senior side.

"Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are world class and I want to replicate what they do," Woodburn said.

"It's an aim for everyone, keep going and keep trying your best at the age you're at."

Woodburn recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp described him as "an exciting talent."

Chester-born Woodburn plays for the Reds' Under-23 side and scored twice for the first team in pre-season friendlies.

"It's brilliant at the club and international [level]. It's just good to be playing football," Woodburn told BBC Wales Sport.

Woodburn scored twice as Wales beat Luxembourg 6-2 in a Uefa Under-19 Championship qualifier in Bangor on Tuesday.

But Geraint Williams' side failed to reach the elite stages due to an inferior goal difference in their games against Greece and England.

Wales have been invited to take part in next summer's Toulon Tournament in France for the first time in their history.

The tournament will be held from 29 May to 10 June and will feature 12 teams placed in three groups of four.