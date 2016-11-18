Aberystwyth FC face £30,000 bill after storm demolishes floodlights

Two floodlights have been blown down at Aberystwyth football club

Aberystwyth Town football club faces a repair bill in excess of £30,000 after a storm hit their Park Avenue ground.

Two floodlight pylons were demolished by high winds in storms that hit mid and west Wales on Thursday.

The damage led to the postponement of Friday's scheduled Welsh Premier League match against Cefn Druids.

Director David Evans said £30,000 would be needed "just be to re-instate the floodlights" but loss of sponsorship and bookings would add to the bill.

"Two of the pylons on the clubhouse and the Rhun Owen Stand side of the ground have been literally been blown over, the columns have buckled," said Evans.

"I've never seen wind like that in Aberystwyth and they've been blown down onto the pitch."

Evans told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme that in addition to the repair bill the club would lose revenue because of cancelled bookings for their newly-opened artificial pitch and sponsorship for the postponed match.

The storms caused extensive damage in the area, with the RNLI station in Aberystwyth recording a strongest gust of 94mph shortly after 10:30 GMT.