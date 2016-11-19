EFL 2016-17: Holloway, Ince & Evans among five things you may have missed

Technically Tom Ince missed two penalties, but it was a mixed afternoon as he did score twice in the 3-0 win over Rotherham United

The English Football League was back in full swing after the international break and there were plenty of new managers returning to the beautiful game after their own breaks.

But aside from Ian Holloway's homecoming at QPR and the sight of ex-Leeds United manager Steve Evans making structural changes at his new club, there was also the player maintaining a strong family tradition from the penalty spot.

Here are five things you may have missed from Saturday's action.

When a penalty miss is not a penalty miss, but you make sure a bit later...

Tom Ince's penalty misery did not prevent Derby extending their good run of form

On the face of it, Tom Ince had a cracking afternoon as in-form Derby County treated their fans to a third successive win and a fourth victory in six games under returning head coach Steve McClaren.

Former England Under-21 winger Ince has been key to that run, scoring two goals in the win over Wolves last time out and looking like a completely different player to the one who failed to score in 11 games under former boss Nigel Pearson.

But two goals and a man-of the match display against an outclassed Rotherham side do not tell the full story.

The son of ex-England, Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder Paul managed to miss two penalties, albeit he scored on the rebound after his first spot-kick was saved.

Ince junior is only keeping things in the family though, so will probably not get too much ribbing about his penalty-taking prowess from his old man - Paul having missed a shootout spot-kick in England's 1998 World Cup loss to Argentina.

Paul Ince's penalty miss contributed to England's exit from the 1998 World Cup

Bring on the barracking

Steve Evans has been a controversial and often divisive figure during his management career.

But you cannot fault his promotion record - and you certainly cannot accuse of him being shy and unwilling to take flak. In fact, he seems to enjoy it.

Evans, who has won nine promotions during his time as a boss, started life in charge of Mansfield Town with a mightily impressive 3-1 victory over his former club Crawley Town.

New Mansfield boss Steve Evans wanted to be in the thick of things and not hidden

His first big decision, a couple of days after being appointed, was to relocate the dugouts so the managers at the One-Call Stadium were bang in the thick of things.

Being away from the endless expertise dished out by fans was far from ideal, and Evans did not like the lack of atmosphere on previous visits - so he changed it.

And he might not need to worry about getting abuse if he carries on winning.

BBC Radio Nottingham's Charlie Slater was at Mansfield to witness Steve Evans' winning start as manager

Ollie returns to chance it in the Champo

Another manager never short of a word or two is QPR's returning boss Ian Holloway. Surely nothing would spoil his homecoming? And so it proved with a 2-1 home win over Norwich.

Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it Superman? No, it is new QPR boss Ian Holloway acknowledging his adoring fans

But the second tier of English football is a notoriously fickle place to be. The Championship has already seen seven managers get the chop this season and we are yet to reach December.

Holloway is back at the club he left in 2006, and with the charm offensive in full swing, you can only make yourself even more popular if you win your first match.

New Wolves boss Paul Lambert is also no stranger to the Championship and he was back in the dugout to oversee the 0-0 draw against Preston at Deepdale.

The Scot has always been far more conservative than Holloway when it comes to shouting the odds and maybe a more gentle introduction and a respectable 0-0 draw was a fittingly understated way to start his reign.

It was Ollie's day.

It's a long way home, I'm leaving early

A journey of around 700 miles to watch your beloved team in action means it is vital to make the most of every second to get value for money on the considerable time invested.

The 150 Exeter City fans who made the long trip to Carlisle United's Brunton Park would have been even more eager to savour what looked like being a fine 2-1 victory - just their sixth in League Two this season - as the game entered the 89th minute.

As it turned out, leaving early would have been for the best and saved a whole heap of pain because it all went very wrong after that.

Sometimes finding humour is only way to deal with most bitter of defeats

Those on their way would have missed Carlisle's 89th-minute equaliser - a Shaun Miller header.

But it got worse - much worse - because in the seventh minute of added time, Charlie Wyke crashed home a winner for the Cumbrians.

To add insult to injury time, the Grecians dropped to the bottom of League Two following Newport County's victory at Notts County.

If you left at 2-1 up, ignorance is bliss.

That feeling when you score a 97th-minute winner

History repeating for Bury

The only certainties in life are death and taxes. And now, it seems if you are a Bury fan, is losing to AFC Wimbledon.

A 5-0 FA Cup first-round replay defeat by Wimbledon on Tuesday, their third meeting and second loss to the Londoners in a month, cost David Flitcroft his job as manager.

Four days later, with Ryan Kidd and Chris Brass in temporary charge, they were at least one goal better off in a League One contest as they lost 5-1 on their return to Kingsmeadow.

That is very much the 'Groundhog Day' scenario you would be keen to avoid.

So, to take a tally of how things stand for the newest and probably most unlikely north v south rivalry, it is 14-4 after 376 minutes football spread over 33 days. Oh, and of course Bury are one manager worse off.

David Flitcroft Bury to promotion from League Two in 2015

As for Bury's increasingly atrocious run of form, defeat was their 10th in 12 games in all competitions - a run that followed six straight wins.

Not surprisingly, Brass admits it has been a "very tough" week.

"It won't be a quick fix," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "The answers will come from the players, they are the ones that cross the white line and there was a little honesty after the match - that is what was needed.

"Sometimes it is not just me, not just the manager, not just voices - the actual voice, fight and desire has to come from within. As a player you need it."

