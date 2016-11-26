Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Cardiff City 1.
Aston Villa 3-1 Cardiff City
Steve Bruce's unbeaten reign as Aston Villa manager was extended to seven games with victory over Cardiff City.
The hosts took the lead when Jordan Amavi crossed for Albert Adomah to tuck home his first Villa goal.
Rickie Lambert's calm finish when one-on-one levelled the score, but Jonathan Kodjia's header restored Villa's lead.
Cardiff dominated the second half, but saw Lee Peltier sent off for a second yellow, before Rudy Gestede netted a penalty after Jack Grealish was fouled.
The victory enabled Villa to break into the top half of the Championship table, while the Welsh side slipped into the bottom three after Blackburn's surprise win at Newcastle.
But Neil Warnock's side will feel aggrieved not to have taken something from the match, having carved out the better of the chances in the second half.
Sean Morrison headed over the bar when well-placed on the hour mark, before substitute Frederic Gounongbe was guilty of heading straight at Pierluigi Gollini.
Peltier's second booking, for a late foul, plus Gestede's penalty eased the pressure for the hosts, who maintained the division's only unbeaten home record.
Villa manager Steve Bruce:
"This is is only the first shoots of a recovery. We are hopefully heading in the right direction because a club like Aston Villa needs to be at the top end of the division.
"Cardiff are difficult. They are right in your face and, if we hadn't shown the resistance we displayed, it could have been a difficult afternoon.
"You have to be brave facing a side like Cardiff. It was a typical performance from a Neil Warnock side."
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock:
"I could not fault them as they gave everything. Probably there was a lack of the quality that Villa possess, but when you pay £40 million you expect that to exist.
"I look at Souleymane Bamba and Junior Hoilett and I do not know what we would do without them. We need a couple more players like them to cause problems in other areas.
"In the second half Villa were concerned at 2-1 and the sending-off of Lee Peltier was a blow following a tackle on Jack Grealish.
"I was disappointed in Grealish shouting at the referee to get players booked."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Gollini
- 21Hutton
- 12Chester
- 2BakerSubstituted forElphickat 45'minutes
- 23AmaviBooked at 59mins
- 25Jedinak
- 15Westwood
- 37AdomahSubstituted forGestedeat 75'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 40Grealish
- 10J AyewSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 63'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 26Kodjia
Substitutes
- 6Elphick
- 7Bacuna
- 11Agbonlahor
- 14Gestede
- 22Gardner
- 28Cissokho
- 31Bunn
Cardiff
- 21Amos
- 2PeltierBooked at 84mins
- 4MorrisonBooked at 89mins
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 13PilkingtonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forNooneat 74'minutes
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 78mins
- 8RallsSubstituted forRichardsonat 81'minutes
- 7Whittingham
- 33Hoilett
- 19LambertBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGounongbeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gounongbe
- 11Noone
- 15Richardson
- 16Connolly
- 22O'Keefe
- 24K Harris
- 30Wilson
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 31,484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Cardiff City 1.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Richardson (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. Sol Bamba tries a through ball, but Junior Hoilett is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 3, Cardiff City 1. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Aston Villa. Jack Grealish draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa).
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) for a bad foul.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Frederic Gounongbe (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kieran Richardson replaces Joe Ralls.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa).
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a through ball.
Booking
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Rudy Gestede replaces Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Frederic Gounongbe replaces Rickie Lambert.
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.