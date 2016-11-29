Match ends, East Fife 1, Edinburgh City 1.
Scottish Cup: East Fife v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Mercer
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 11Wilkie
- 7Lamont
- 8BrownSubstituted forKerrat 63'minutes
- 14RobinsonSubstituted forSlatteryat 67'minutes
- 15Naysmith
- 9InsallSubstituted forWallaceat 51'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 3Slattery
- 6Kerr
- 12Wallace
- 18Austin
- 21Hurst
Edinburgh City
- 1Stobie
- 3DunsmoreSubstituted forAllumat 78'minutes
- 21Mbu
- 4Harrison
- 7McFarlandSubstituted forCaddowat 79'minutes
- 8GairBooked at 63mins
- 5LairdBooked at 68mins
- 6McKeeBooked at 23mins
- 11Cummings
- 9See
- 10GuthrieBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Allum
- 14McConnell
- 15Muhsin
- 16Caddow
- 17Dunn
- 20Antell
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 339
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Edinburgh City 1.
Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ross Allum (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jordan Caddow.
Attempt blocked. John Dunn (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Gary Naysmith.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jordan Caddow replaces Ian McFarland.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ross Allum replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by John Dunn.
Delay in match Aaron Dunsmore (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ian McFarland.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. John Dunn (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Scott Robinson.
Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Chris McKee (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Kerr (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Edinburgh City 1. Jason Kerr (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Page.
Booking
Dougie Gair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dougie Gair (Edinburgh City).
Scott Robinson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jason Kerr replaces Ross Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Ross Guthrie.
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City).
Hand ball by Tony Wallace (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Shaun Harrison.