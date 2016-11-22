Champions League - Group F
B Dortmund8Legia Warsaw4

Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw

Media playback is not supported on this device

Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw: A record-breaking evening

Borussia Dortmund beat Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the highest-scoring Champions League game in history.

The 12 goals scored at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday surpassed Monaco's 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003.

There were seven goals in 22 first-half minutes, and Marco Reus scored twice on his return from six months out.

Polish champions Legia became the first side to score four goals in a Champions League match and lose.

A record-breaking evening

  • It is the first time in Champions League history that eight players scored in a single match.
  • Dortmund became the fourth team after Liverpool, Monaco and Real Madrid to score eight goals in a Champions League fixture.
  • It was the first match in any European competition with 12 goals since Ajax defeated Luxembourg's Red Boys Differdange 14-0 in the old Uefa Cup on 3 October 1984.
  • Only one match in the history of the European Cup and Champions League has had more goals - that was when Dutch side Feyenoord beat KR of Iceland 12-2 in September 1969.
  • Dortmund have now scored 14 goals against Legia this season - the most by any team against a single opponent in one Champions League campaign.
  • Shinji Kagawa - once of Manchester United - scored two goals in just 76 seconds, the fastest double in Champions League history.
Borussia Dortmund celebrate making Champions League history
Dortmund became the fourth team to score eight goals in a Champions League match

'Perfect comeback' for Reus

Dortmund captain Marco Reus celebrated his return after six months out with goals in the 32nd and 52nd minutes, while his shot was deflected by Legia's Jakub Rzezniczak into his own net in the 92nd minute.

"I was just happy to be there from the start," said Reus, who missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 because of injury.

"It is how you imagine your perfect comeback. I waited a long time for this and so it is even sweeter. The ball will be signed by everyone and will go on the shelf."

How the record breaking unfolded

Eins - Legia in the lead

Aleksandar Prijovic of Legia Warsaw celebrates scoring his team's first goal
So far, so good for Legia Warsaw as Aleksandar Prijovic opens the scoring for them after 10 minutes

Zwei - but they don't lead for long

Shinji Kagawa of Borussia Dortmund celebrates
Shinji Kagawa equalises on 17 minutes and then the floodgates open...

Drei - the Germans take the lead

Kagawa
Less than a minute later, he fires in a second to give Dortmund a lead that they do not surrender

Vier - and then they go further in front

Nuri Sahin
Three minutes after that, Nuri Sahin capitalises on a goalkeeping mistake, scoring the German side's third. This game is only just getting started...

Funf - but Legia strike back

Aleksandar Prijovic scores his second goal
Prijovic scores another (making it 3-2, for those keeping count) - that's four goals in seven scintillating minutes

Sechs - it's now 4-2, do keep up

Ousmane Dembele scores for Dortmund
Ousmane Dembele had a cracking game - scoring Borussia Dortmund's fourth on 29 minutes, and assisting on three others

Sieben - Reus joins the party

Marco Reus
Making his first appearance after six months out injured, Marco Reus decides to join in the party. He scores his first as the clock hits 32 minutes...

Acht - and then scores another one

Marco Reus
... and his second on 52 minutes.

Neun - comeback time?

Michal Kucharczyk of Legia Warsaw celebrates scoring his teams third
Legia's Michal Kucharczyk attempts to stage a comeback - making it 6-3 after 57 minutes - but the momentum seems to be in Dortmund's favour

Zehn - we've hit double figures

Passlack scores
In a rare period of calm, 24 whole minutes pass without a goal. But Felix Passlack shatters that with Dortmund's seventh

Elf - been a long night lads?

Legia Warsaw fans
Perhaps Nemanja Nikolic's goal, to take the score to 7-4, is too much for the Legia fans, who all seem to misplace their shirts in the excitement

Zwolf - it finishes 8-4

Marco Reus
Not satisfied with topping Group F and matching the Champions League record for most goals in a single match, Dortmund's captain Reus sees his effort deflected home by Legia's Jakub Rzezniczak - and history is made

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 18Rode
  • 28GinterBooked at 88mins
  • 5BartraSubstituted forDurmat 62'minutes
  • 30Passlack
  • 27Castro
  • 8SahinSubstituted forAubameyangat 70'minutes
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forSchürrleat 72'minutes
  • 23Kagawa
  • 22Pulisic
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 9Mor
  • 10Götze
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 21Schürrle
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 37Durm
  • 39Bonmann

Legia Warsaw

  • 33Cierzniak
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 4Czerwinski
  • 2PazdanBooked at 63mins
  • 25Rzezniczak
  • 15Kopczynski
  • 6Costa MarquesSubstituted forJodlowiecat 55'minutes
  • 18Kucharczyk
  • 8Odjidja-OfoeBooked at 61minsSubstituted forNikolicat 75'minutes
  • 32Radovic
  • 99PrijovicSubstituted forWieteskaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Malarz
  • 3Jodlowiec
  • 9Kazaishvili
  • 11Nikolic
  • 28Broz
  • 52Wieteska
  • 77Aleksandrov
Referee:
Martin Strömbergsson
Attendance:
55,094

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamLegia Warsaw
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jakub Rzezniczak, Legia Warsaw. Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4.

Attempt missed. Michal Kucharczyk (Legia Warsaw) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Rzezniczak.

Offside, Legia Warsaw. Tomasz Jodlowiec tries a through ball, but Michal Kucharczyk is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Radoslaw Cierzniak.

Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jakub Rzezniczak (Legia Warsaw).

Booking

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund).

Miroslav Radovic (Legia Warsaw) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.

Offside, Legia Warsaw. Michal Kucharczyk tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolic is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 7, Legia Warsaw 4. Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warsaw) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miroslav Radovic.

Foul by Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund).

Bartosz Bereszynski (Legia Warsaw) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 7, Legia Warsaw 3. Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Foul by Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund).

Jakub Rzezniczak (Legia Warsaw) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund).

Miroslav Radovic (Legia Warsaw) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warsaw) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miroslav Radovic.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Christian Pulisic following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Nemanja Nikolic replaces Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.

Sebastian Rode (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Legia Warsaw).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. André Schürrle replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Nuri Sahin.

Substitution

Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Mateusz Wieteska replaces Aleksandar Prijovic.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Gonzalo Castro tries a through ball, but Nuri Sahin is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Miroslav Radovic (Legia Warsaw) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund).

Bartosz Bereszynski (Legia Warsaw) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sebastian Rode (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Legia Warsaw).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd November 2016

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4310123910
2PSG431093610
3Ludogorets4013413-91
4FC Basel401328-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli42119727
2Benfica42116517
3Besiktas41306516
4Dynamo Kyiv401326-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4301144109
2Man City421110827
3B Mgladbach411247-34
4Celtic4022413-92

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid440051412
2Bayern Munich430111389
3PSV Eindhoven401349-51
4FC Rostov4013310-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco532094511
2B Leverkusen51405417
3Tottenham511335-24
4CSKA Moscow503248-43

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund54101971213
2Real Madrid5320148611
3Sporting510457-23
4Legia Warsaw5014824-161

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester541071613
2FC Porto52214318
3FC Copenhagen51315236
4Club Bruges5005212-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus532092711
2Sevilla531173410
3Lyon52125327
4Dinamo Zagreb5005013-130
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC