Joleon Lescott: Ex-England defender leaves AEK Athens after three months

Lescott has not played since 2 October

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has agreed to leave AEK Athens, three months after joining the Greek club.

The 34-year-old, who has won 26 international caps, joined Athens from Aston Villa on a two-year deal in August, but made just four appearances.

His last appearance was in a 3-0 derby defeat by Olympiakos on 2 October, which was followed by knee surgery.

Lescott was close to joining Scottish side Rangers in August but failed to agree personal terms.

The former Manchester City player made 30 Premier League appearances for Villa last season, scoring one goal, as the club were relegated to the Championship.

He twice drew criticism from fans in the second half of the campaign.

In February he tweeted a picture of an expensive car after Villa were thrashed by Liverpool and in April described relegation from the Premier League as "a weight off the shoulders".