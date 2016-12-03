Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Preston North End 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Preston North End
-
- From the section Football
Preston had Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle sent off after fighting with one another in the last minute as they lost at Sheffield Wednesday.
Fernando Forestieri's header put the Owls ahead early on, but the striker was sent off for a second-half off-the-ball incident with Ben Pearson.
Steven Fletcher's penalty doubled the lead before Doyle pulled one back.
Doyle and Beckford came to blows after the Irishman failed to play Beckford in as North End looked for an equaliser.
- Preston fight pair 'an absolute embarrassment'
- Listen to Preston boss Simon Grayson's reaction
- Fights, rifles & pants on head - outrageous red cards
The fight between the two Preston forwards came in the final minute of normal time as the visitors looked like they would be able to level.
Wednesday, having used all three substitutes and seen Forestieri dismissed, were temporarily down to nine men as Will Buckley was off having lengthy treatment for a shoulder injury.
Doyle broke and played the ball to Marnick Vermijl, whose first-time shot was blasted over the bar, much to the ire of half-time substitute Beckford, who thought he was in a better position to score.
He and Doyle then came together and exchanged blows, leaving referee Scott Duncan with little choice but to send the pair off.
In the first half Greg Cunningham could have equalised for Preston soon after Forestieri's opener, but the defender's long-range shot hit the post.
Both sides could have scored in a hectic end to the first half as first Jack Hunt shot wide for Wednesday, then Preston's Aiden McGeady forced Keiran Westwood into a fine save before Owls substitute Buckley headed wide at the far post when the goal was gaping after Forestieri's excellent pass.
Beckford had a goal disallowed soon after coming on - the former Leeds United and Everton forward scoring from a free-kick but referee Scott Duncan said it was taken too quickly.
Forestieri then got his marching orders before Fletcher converted from the spot after Buckley was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.
Doyle pulled a goal back when he fired low into the corner, but Wednesday held on to climb to fifth in the Championship while Preston slip to 15th.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"Pre-match we talked about how this Preston team is, an organised team and very tough to play against. The last three away games they won at Norwich and drew at Brighton and so on.
"We prepared, I think, very well for the game. The first minutes we pressed a lot, when we achieved the goal, I think we deserved it.
"Our team showed how much they wanted to win and the quality of the group. They did fantastic team work. We had to concentrate with nine-and-a-half players, because (Will) Buckley was just a body there, he couldn't move too much."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 15Lees
- 12LoovensSubstituted forJonesat 35'minutes
- 9Reach
- 41Bannan
- 23Hutchinson
- 5LeeBooked at 58mins
- 33WallaceSubstituted forBuckleyat 27'minutes
- 45ForestieriBooked at 65mins
- 19Lucas JoãoSubstituted forFletcherat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 6Fletcher
- 16Palmer
- 25Dawson
- 36Pudil
- 38Buckley
- 44Nuhiu
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 27BaptisteSubstituted forDoyleat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 3Cunningham
- 11Johnson
- 4Pearson
- 8BrowneSubstituted forBeckfordat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14McGeadySubstituted forVermijlat 45'minutes
- 25Hugill
- 37Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 2Vermijl
- 9Makienok
- 10Beckford
- 13Doyle
- 18Pringle
- 23Huntington
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 24,843
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Preston North End 1.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Marnick Vermijl.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Greg Cunningham with a cross.
Dismissal
Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Eoin Doyle (Preston North End) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End).
(Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marnick Vermijl (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eoin Doyle.
Offside, Preston North End. Marnick Vermijl tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Preston North End 1. Eoin Doyle (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marnick Vermijl (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pearson.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Steven Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Eoin Doyle replaces Alex Baptiste.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Preston North End 0. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match William Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Penalty conceded by Chris Maxwell (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheffield Wednesday. William Buckley draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Steven Fletcher replaces Lucas João because of an injury.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Ben Pearson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by William Buckley.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End).
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday).
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jermaine Beckford.