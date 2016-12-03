Premier League
Tottenham5Swansea0

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Swansea City

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport

Tottenham celebrate Kane's penalty
Spurs deserved to take the lead but there was controversy over their opening goal

Tottenham consolidated their position on the fringes of the Premier League top four with a commanding home victory over struggling Swansea.

There was controversy over their opening goal, scored by Harry Kane from the penalty spot, after Dele Alli appeared to dive in the box.

Son Heung-min's brilliant acrobatic strike doubled the lead at the end of a first half Spurs totally dominated.

Kane added his second when smashing home Son's unintentional lay-off, before Christian Eriksen nodded home from close range and later drove in his second to further punish the Swans in stoppage time.

Defeat means the Welsh side are bottom of the table after Sunderland's victory at home to Leicester.

Spurs' win - just a second from their past 11 games - keeps Mauricio Pochettino's side in fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

A deserved, but controversial lead

Spurs had won just once in their past 10 matches in all competitions, a run dating back to early October that has seen them eliminated from the Champions League and EFL Cup, and lose ground to the Premier League leaders.

They fully deserved their lead - Lukasz Fabianksi had made several key stops to keep the score level - but the penalty award that led to the opening goal was very soft.

Alli seemed to simulate contact as he ran across right-back Kyle Naughton just inside the area, with referee Jonathan Moss awarding Spurs' sixth spot-kick in eight games, all of which have been scored.

Son's spectacular strike for the second - the ball was smashed in at the near post courtesy of a scissor-kick - was a better reflection of the home side's overall play.

Their dominant hold over possession and quick attacking play continued to overwhelm Swansea throughout the second half and the away side were further punished three times on the break as they looked for a way back into the match.

Graphic showing Tottenham had 28 attempts on goal
While Spurs had 28 total attempts on goal, 15 of which were on target...
Graphic showing Swansea had just one shot on target
... Swansea had just one shot during the whole match - and that did not threaten Hugo Lloris' goal

In truth, it could have been an even wider margin of victory had it not been for further saves by Fabianksi and some wasteful finishing by Spurs, with Victor Wanyama's inexplicable miss from close range the most obvious example.

'Critical' just got harder

By manager Bob Bradley's own admission, December is a "critical month" for the Swans.

They play five of the bottom 12 teams - Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - in their next six matches.

With just one win from their past 14 games and having now been sent to the bottom of the league after this emphatic defeat, the task of turning their season around is becoming significantly harder.

There was little in the way of positives to take from White Hart Lane, apart from the performance of Fabianksi and the fact Naughton was unjustly penalised for the opening goal.

Man of the match - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane
Spurs were lucky to get the penalty, but Kane dispatched it superbly into the corner to finally break Swansea's resistance

The England striker celebrated signing his new six-year contract by scoring twice to take his tally to eight goals from 11 games in all competitions this season.

What they said

Swansea manager Bob Bradley speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "I didn't think the referee was in a good position and that [penalty] decision certainly changed the game.

"Today is a big concern. I think the starting point was Tottenham got to every ball faster. On a day like today it feels like we have a long, long way to go.

"There have been other days where I think there have been promising signs. We have work to do. We knew coming here today was going to be particularly difficult. We have to learn from it but go forward quickly."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pochettino insists he 'didn't see' Alli penalty decision

Spurs' record continues...

  • Tottenham have a 100% record against Swansea at White Hart Lane, winning all six games - their best record against any club they have played four times or more.
  • The result is Swansea's joint worst in Premier League history, also losing 5-0 to Chelsea (January 2015) and Liverpool (February 2013).
  • Tottenham have won by a five-goal margin in the Premier League for the first time since hitting five past Newcastle at White Hart Lane in February 2012.
  • After scoring five goals last weekend, Swansea recorded just one shot against Spurs, their worst shot tally in a Premier League match.
  • Harry Kane has now scored 21 goals in 28 Premier League appearances in 2016 - only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (27) has more goals this year.

Analysis

Former Spurs & England forward Clive Allen at White Hart Lane for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

"This could have been double figures with the chances Spurs created in the second half. There was a catalogue of errors from Swansea. It was an emphatic victory for the home side."

What's next?

Swansea are at home to Sunderland in a 15:00 GMT kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs play CSKA Moscow in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday - a draw will secure a Europa League place - before travelling to Manchester United in a 14:15 kick-of on Sunday.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Walker
  • 15Dier
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3Rose
  • 12Wanyama
  • 19DembéléSubstituted forWinksat 83'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 20Alli
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forSissokoat 71'minutes
  • 10KaneSubstituted forOnomahat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Vorm
  • 14Nkoudou
  • 17Sissoko
  • 25Onomah
  • 27Wimmer
  • 29Winks
  • 38Carter-Vickers

Swansea

  • 1FabianskiBooked at 40mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 2AmatBooked at 61mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 24Cork
  • 56FultonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLlorenteat 45'minutes
  • 8FerBooked at 70mins
  • 17BarrowSubstituted forRoutledgeat 71'minutes
  • 23G Sigurdsson
  • 20MonteroSubstituted forBastónat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mawson
  • 7Britton
  • 9Llorente
  • 10Bastón
  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 15Routledge
  • 22Rangel
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
31,663

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home28
Away1
Shots on Target
Home15
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Swansea City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Swansea City 0.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Swansea City 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Josh Onomah replaces Harry Kane.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).

Neil Taylor (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Mousa Dembélé.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt blocked. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borja Bastón (Swansea City).

Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Modou Barrow.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Son Heung-Min.

Booking

Leroy Fer (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Swansea City 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Borja Bastón replaces Jefferson Montero.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Modou Barrow (Swansea City).

Booking

Jordi Amat (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordi Amat (Swansea City).

Offside, Swansea City. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but Modou Barrow is caught offside.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Danny Rose tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea14111232112134
2Arsenal1494133141931
3Liverpool1393132141830
4Man City1493230151530
5Tottenham1476124101427
6West Brom145542017320
7Man Utd135531815320
8Everton135441615119
9Stoke145451619-319
10Watford145361824-618
11Southampton144551315-217
12Bournemouth134361519-415
13Crystal Palace144282426-214
14Burnley144281223-1114
15Leicester143471724-713
16Middlesbrough132651215-312
17West Ham143381529-1412
18Sunderland143291424-1011
19Hull133281128-1711
20Swansea142391631-159
View full Premier League table

