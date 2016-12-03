Match ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 5.
West Ham United 1-5 Arsenal
-
Alexis Sanchez's fine hat-trick secured an emphatic victory over West Ham at London Stadium as Arsenal moved up to second in the Premier League table.
Mesut Ozil opened the scoring with Arsenal's first shot on target after Angelo Ogbonna's mistake and Sanchez's cut-back set up a simple finish.
The Hammers threatened to equalise after the break before Sanchez turned, drove into the box and finished brilliantly past Darren Randolph.
The Chilean added a second eight minutes later with a low strike into the corner, before Andy Carroll came on for a first appearance since 18 August and stooped to nod in the rebound from a Dimitri Payet free-kick that hit the bar.
However, any faint hopes of a comeback were extinguished by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's excellent finish from range and Sanchez's masterful dinked chip over the keeper.
The heavy defeat leaves Slaven Bilic's side one point above the relegation zone after Sunderland beat Leicester 2-1 earlier on Saturday.
Arsenal trail leaders Chelsea by three points but will slip to third if Liverpool win at Bournemouth on Sunday.
Arsene Wenger's side are now unbeaten in 13 league games, and their last away defeat was in February.
Sanchez's brilliance the difference
There was a 10-minute second-half spell during which many Arsenal fans might have recognised the familiar beginnings of a slump to draw or defeat despite having dominated for much of the game.
But Sanchez provided the match's key moment when he killed Shkodran Mustafi's booming pass from deep, turned past Anthony Masuaku and found the far angle of the net with brilliant ease with just under 20 minutes to play.
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny had been forced to clear a Manuel Lanzini cross bound for Ashley Fletcher from right underneath his own crossbar, West Ham's record signing Andre Ayew had just come on, and Carroll - who scored a hat-trick against Arsenal in a 3-3 draw in April - was being readied for action.
However, it was Sanchez's force that proved the most compelling. Each of his three goals were superbly taken but it was the final, hat-trick goal that will live longest in the memory.
Played through by Oxlade-Chamberlain, he feigned a dummy shot to fool already defeated Hammers keeper Randolph before delicately lifting the ball into the net for what must be one of the goals of the season so far.
'A big humiliation'
West Ham were certainly not helped by losing James Collins to injury in the game's early stages, and his replacement Alvaro Arbeloa looked off the pace.
But regardless of ill fortune, the Hammers remain without a win in the league since their home victory over Sunderland on 22 October.
Manager Slaven Bilic said this result, coming after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat by Manchester United in the EFL Cup, was "a big humiliation", and the fact that his players faded after Sanchez increased Arsenal's lead will be another cause for concern.
A win for Hull in their match at Middlesbrough on Monday will send West Ham into the bottom three.
Man of the match - Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
What they said
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic on BT Sport: "I am not looking for excuses. Yes, we had injuries and mistakes, but we were not good enough.
"It was a big humiliation. I feel sorry for the fans and the club. We played some good games in this season, and had some good moments today even at 0-0 and 1-0 down.
"But I have to be honest and say we don't have the intensity and from the dedication comes the quality. We don't have it the same as last season, even in training.
"We are in a serious situation before this game which we don't like. The players know that, but it's not only about knowing but sacrificing, and your dedication for the game."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "We had a convincing performance and strong result.
"We created many chances and you could see West Ham are not a confident team at home. On top of that we had a strong performance.
"Alexis Sanchez - it took him a while mentally to get into the game, but he can always give you something special. He's a fighter and a classy player. You don't find many players like him. He can always surprise you. He also has great technique as well.
"I believe we are on a strong run and it's down to us to be mentally ready to maintain that run."
The stats behind Sanchez's season
- There were 14 minutes and 29 seconds between the first and third goals of Alexis Sanchez's hat-trick
- Sanchez has been directly involved in six of Arsenal's past eight Premier League goals (five goals, one assist)
- His tally for the season is 13 goals and nine assists from 19 matches in all competitions
- No player has received more yellow cards this Premier League season than Winston Reid, with six
- Ozil has equalled his Premier League goal tally of last season with eight goals
What's next?
West Ham travel to Liverpool for a 16:30 GMT kick-off in the Premier League on Sunday, 11 December.
Arsenal play away to Swiss club Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday, before welcoming Stoke in the Premier League at 15:00 next Saturday.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 19CollinsSubstituted forArbeloaat 7'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2ReidBooked at 65mins
- 21Ogbonna
- 31FernandesSubstituted forA Ayewat 63'minutes
- 16NobleSubstituted forCarrollat 73'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 26Masuaku
- 10Lanzini
- 27Payet
- 24FletcherBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 4Nordtveit
- 5Arbeloa
- 7Feghouli
- 9Carroll
- 11Zaza
- 13Adrián
- 20A Ayew
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 5Gabriel
- 20MustafiBooked at 82mins
- 6KoscielnyBooked at 67mins
- 18Monreal
- 34CoquelinBooked at 30minsSubstituted forElnenyat 87'minutes
- 29Xhaka
- 14WalcottSubstituted forRamseyat 66'minutes
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forIwobiat 88'minutes
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 8Ramsey
- 9Pérez
- 13Ospina
- 16Holding
- 17Iwobi
- 35Elneny
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 56,980
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 5.
Booking
Álvaro Arbeloa (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Özil.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Francis Coquelin.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Arsenal 5. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Arsenal 4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Arsenal 3. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 0, Arsenal 3. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Mark Noble.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 0, Arsenal 2. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shkodran Mustafi.
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Foul by André Ayew (West Ham United).
Gabriel (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
Booking
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Fletcher (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey replaces Theo Walcott.
Booking
Winston Reid (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. André Ayew replaces Edimilson Fernandes.
Attempt saved. Ashley Fletcher (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Arbeloa with a cross.