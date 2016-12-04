Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool

Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Liverpool 3.
Bournemouth completed one of the comebacks of the season to beat Liverpool for the first time in a sensational Premier League game.
The Cherries battled back from 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 behind with 15 minutes to go, with Nathan Ake's 93rd-minute winner sealing a famous win.
Sadio Mane scored the Reds' opener when he controlled Emre Can's ball over the top, held off Ake and poked home.
The visitors looked in control when Divock Origi went past Artur Boruc and curled home their second from a narrow angle.
Bournemouth brought on Ryan Fraser in the 55th minute and that proved to be the turning point of the game. Seconds later James Milner brought him down in the area and Callum Wilson scored the penalty.
Can put the Reds 3-1 up with a 20-yard curling effort but Fraser scored his first Premier League goal when he tucked home after Wilson's cross had hit the heels of Benik Afobe.
Centre-back Steve Cook got Bournemouth level when he controlled Fraser's cross, swivelled and volleyed home.
It looked like the drama was over until the third minute of injury time when Loris Karius spilled Cook's shot and Ake tapped home into an empty net.
- Howe: Cherries showed Championship spirit
- Bournemouth showed 'fighting spirit' in win over Liverpool - Hartson
How the comeback unfolded
20 mins (0-1): Liverpool open the scoring through Mane, who pokes the ball past Boruc
22 mins (0-2): Surely game over already, as Mane wins the ball off Harry Arter and finds Jordan Henderson, who plays in Origi, with the Belgian guiding the ball into an empty net after Boruc came flying out of his box
45 mins: At half-time, Liverpool are cruising and look set to make it 12 Premier League games unbeaten
56 mins (1-2): Bournemouth are back in this, as Fraser takes the ball past Milner with his first touch and gets brought down. Wilson sends Karius the wrong way from the spot
64 mins (1-3): The threat of a comeback is short-lived, as Mane takes the ball off Ake and pulls it back to Can to curl home. Five minutes later, Mane comes off with the job seemingly done
72 mins: Liverpool are inches away from going 4-1 up, as Boruc holds Milner's corner, but almost takes it back past his line. Goal-line technology shows it was millimetres from being 100% across the line.
76 mins (2-3): Fraser gets Bournemouth back in it, as he converts Wilson's cross, which had been mis-controlled into his path by Afobe
78 mins (3-3): Cook scores a brilliant goal, as he takes the ball with his back to goal, before turning and smashing home
90 mins: Origi almost wins it for Liverpool, but he fires over from close range
90+3 mins (4-3): Absolute scenes. Bournemouth win it as Karius makes a total mess of Cook's shot and Ake has an open net to tap into
Howe for England?
Before the game, Football Association panel member Howard Wilkinson told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe had been considered for the England job.
Results like this will do nothing to harm his chances when newly appointed Gareth Southgate eventually goes, although that is if Howe is not too successful for international management next time it comes around.
Having said that, he could not have imagined his introduction of Fraser, an uncapped 22-year-old Scottish winger, early in the second half could have worked out so well.
The Cherries could have been forgiven for crumbling when they went 2-0, and especially 3-1, down. History was not on their side.
In all previous nine games against the Reds, stretching back to 1927, they had drawn two - in the FA Cup in 1927 and 1968 - and lost the other seven, including the replays to those games.
But they never gave up, and move into the top half of the table with these three points.
Liverpool implosion will be demoralising blow
The Reds were looking for a victory which would make it 12 league games unbeaten and equal their best start to a Premier League season.
It would also have taken them second, one point behind leaders Chelsea, the parent club of match-winner Ake.
And midway through the second half, it appeared the story of the game was going to be a good performance and deserved win for Liverpool.
Manager Jurgen Klopp, who is without injured forward Philippe Coutinho for several weeks, admitted his side had thrown it away.
One boost was Adam Lallana's return from three weeks out with a groin injury, although he replaced Mane just before the start of the implosion that has left them four points off in-form Chelsea.
Man of the match: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
Liverpool blow a two-goal lead again: Match stats
- The Cherries recovered a two-goal deficit to win a Premier League match for the first time.
- The last two occasions of a losing side being two goals ahead at half-time in a Premier League match now involve Liverpool losing to a South Coast club (also 2-3 v Southampton in March 2016).
- Only two players have scored more goals in their opening 13 Premier League games for Liverpool than Mane (7) - Robbie Fowler (8) and Daniel Sturridge (10).
- The Reds have netted 19 first-half Premier League goals this season, three more than any other side.
- Callum Wilson has scored in five of his nine Premier League starts at the Vitality Stadium for Bournemouth (five goals).
- This was the fourth time under Klopp that Liverpool have been two goals ahead in a Premier League game and failed to win (2-2 v Sunderland, 2-3 v Southampton and 2-2 v Newcastle).
- Ryan Fraser is just the third Premier League player this season to score and assist in a game as a substitute (Shaun Maloney and Robert Snodgrass for Hull are the others).
- Under Klopp, Liverpool have kept just four clean sheets in 23 away Premier League games, conceding 38 goals.
- Liverpool lost a Premier League match 4-3 for the first time since November 2000 against Leeds United.
'We are not ice skating'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We opened the door and they ran through and scored some wonderful goals. So that's the deserved result.
"It doesn't feel too good right now but sometimes we need it. Of course this can help us. No road is without rocks and stones.
"It's three points, no more. You cannot be champions in December.
"We are not ice skating, it's not about how it looks. I know we can play football. Nothing is decided at 2-0. The boys know now we gave it away - only because of us Bournemouth came back. It was our mistake to let them back in the game."
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "It was a great game, obviously from our perspective because we won. Liverpool were excellent in the first half and we knew their quality. It took our substitutes to make an impact and liven us up. Ryan Fraser deserved that opportunity today.
"It would have been easy for our players to give up and see out time, but our group knows not to give up. We scored at the right time, and the easy thing when you equalise is to sit back and defend that but thankfully the lads kept going.
"In the second half we looked like scoring every time we attacked. For this club and everyone involved, it's made for a very special day. These days are huge for us. We'd never been in the Premier League until last season so we're making history for the club."
What's next?
Bournemouth are away to Burnley, whom Howe managed in between his two Cherries reigns, on Saturday (15:00 GMT) in the Premier League. Liverpool host struggling West Ham the next day (16:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 2FrancisBooked at 50mins
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 15A Smith
- 8Arter
- 4GoslingSubstituted forAfobeat 75'minutes
- 17KingSubstituted forIbeat 45'minutes
- 32WilshereBooked at 48mins
- 19StanislasSubstituted forFraserat 55'minutes
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 7Pugh
- 9Afobe
- 14B Smith
- 23Federici
- 24Fraser
- 26Mings
- 33Ibe
Liverpool
- 1Karius
- 2Clyne
- 21Leiva
- 6Lovren
- 7Milner
- 5Wijnaldum
- 14HendersonBooked at 53mins
- 23CanBooked at 87mins
- 19ManéSubstituted forLallanaat 69'minutes
- 27Origi
- 11Firmino
Substitutes
- 17Klavan
- 18Moreno
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 53Ejaria
- 58Woodburn
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 11,183
