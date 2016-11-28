FA Trophy: Wrexham home to Tranmere Rovers in first round
Wrexham will face National League rivals Tranmere Rovers in the FA Trophy first round proper on Saturday, 10 December.
The sides met at the same stage last season with Wrexham winning 4-2 at Prenton Park.
Earlier this season Tranmere beat Wrexham 2-0 at home in Mickey Mellon's first game in charge of the club.
Elsewhere in the draw holders FC Halifax Town will be away to Solihull Moors or Matlock Town.
The FA Buildbase Trophy first round proper
Gateshead v King's Lynn Town
Farsley Celtic or Tamworth v Southport
Solihull Moors v Matlock Town or FC Halifax Town
Shaw Lane Association v Lincoln City
Gainsborough Trinity or Alfreton Town v North Ferriby United
Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United
FC United Of Manchester or Nuneaton Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels or Stalybridge Celtic
Harrogate Town or Salford City v Barrow
AFC Fylde v Mickleover Sports or Brackley Town
York City v Curzon Ashton or Worcester City
Chorley or Stafford Rangers v Guiseley
Witton Albion or Boston United v Chester
Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers
Altrincham or Blyth Spartans v Macclesfield Town
Stockport County v Darlington 1883 or Marine
Ebbsfleet United v Woking
Chelmsford City v Hitchin Town
Dagenham & Redbridge v Worthing or Hemel Hempstead Town
Harlow Town v Eastleigh
Whitehawk or St Albans City v Poole Town or Weymouth
Braintree Town v Torquay United
Margate or East Thurrock United v Aldershot Town
Dulwich Hamlet v Hampton & Richmond Borough or Royston Town
Welling United v Hythe Town
Maidenhead United or Wealdstone v Wingate & Finchley
Dartford v Dover Athletic
South Park v North Leigh
AFC Sudbury v Gosport Borough
Sutton United v Bath City
Forest Green Rovers v Truro City
Boreham Wood v Maidstone United
Bromley v Leiston or Eastbourne Borough
(Ties to be played Saturday, 10 December)