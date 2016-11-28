FA Trophy: Wrexham home to Tranmere Rovers in first round

From the section

Wrexham have twice reached the FA Trophy final at Wembley

Wrexham will face National League rivals Tranmere Rovers in the FA Trophy first round proper on Saturday, 10 December.

The sides met at the same stage last season with Wrexham winning 4-2 at Prenton Park.

Earlier this season Tranmere beat Wrexham 2-0 at home in Mickey Mellon's first game in charge of the club.

Elsewhere in the draw holders FC Halifax Town will be away to Solihull Moors or Matlock Town.

The FA Buildbase Trophy first round proper

Gateshead v King's Lynn Town

Farsley Celtic or Tamworth v Southport

Solihull Moors v Matlock Town or FC Halifax Town

Shaw Lane Association v Lincoln City

Gainsborough Trinity or Alfreton Town v North Ferriby United

Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United

FC United Of Manchester or Nuneaton Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels or Stalybridge Celtic

Harrogate Town or Salford City v Barrow

AFC Fylde v Mickleover Sports or Brackley Town

York City v Curzon Ashton or Worcester City

Chorley or Stafford Rangers v Guiseley

Witton Albion or Boston United v Chester

Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers

Altrincham or Blyth Spartans v Macclesfield Town

Stockport County v Darlington 1883 or Marine

Ebbsfleet United v Woking

Chelmsford City v Hitchin Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Worthing or Hemel Hempstead Town

Harlow Town v Eastleigh

Whitehawk or St Albans City v Poole Town or Weymouth

Braintree Town v Torquay United

Margate or East Thurrock United v Aldershot Town

Dulwich Hamlet v Hampton & Richmond Borough or Royston Town

Welling United v Hythe Town

Maidenhead United or Wealdstone v Wingate & Finchley

Dartford v Dover Athletic

South Park v North Leigh

AFC Sudbury v Gosport Borough

Sutton United v Bath City

Forest Green Rovers v Truro City

Boreham Wood v Maidstone United

Bromley v Leiston or Eastbourne Borough

(Ties to be played Saturday, 10 December)