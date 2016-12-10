Burnley 3-2 Bournemouth

Hendrick joined Burnley on transfer deadline day for a club record £10.5m

Jeff Hendrick's stunning half-volley helped Burnley end a run of three Premier League defeats as they beat Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

Burnley's record signing opened the scoring on 13 minutes, finding the top corner from 25 yards for his second goal for the Clarets.

Three minutes later the home side doubled their lead, as Hendrick's Republic of Ireland team-mate Stephen Ward slid in to score on the rebound from close range.

Bournemouth halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time as Benik Afobe swept home Simon Francis' pass, before George Boyd extended the lead when he latched on to Andre Gray's backheel to slam into the bottom corner.

Charlie Daniels' thumping injury-time strike set up a tense final few minutes but Burnley held on.

Goal of the season contender?

Hendrick (13) controlled Matt Lowton's (2) pass before scoring past Artur Boruc

Hendrick controlled Lowton's pass beautifully before teeing up his half-volley that gave Boruc no chance

It may only be December, but former Wales striker John Hartson thinks Hendrick has put himself in contention for goal of the season.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor for £10.5m in August, plucked Matt Lowton's pass out of the air and flicked it up with his knee, before smashing his shot into the top-right corner.

"What a touch, the way he's brought that down. What a goal," said Hartson on Final Score.

"Hendrick's strike is a contender for goal of the season for me, not just for the finish but for the way he plucks it out of the air."

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Hendrick was modest about his strike: "Luckily, I got a good touch and it sat up nicely. I have been shooting in training all week, probably doing people's heads in, but if you don't shoot you won't score.

"It was nice to get one. I knew I had caught it well and had a chance, but you never know because the keeper can save it. Thankfully he didn't."

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright said: "The touch was super. A brilliant goal. I just love that. Aside from the goal, he showed a lot of desire and tenacity, winning the ball back for his team. He could've won a penalty. He should've got something."

Home form key to Burnley campaign

Burnley Express sports editor Chris Boden highlighted Burnley's incredible home form. Manchester United have won two games at Old Trafford, while Manchester City have three wins at the Etihad

Turf Moor has become such a fortress this season that only Chelsea, with six wins, have won more home Premier League games than the Clarets' five this season.

Burnley have now scored 14 league goals at Turf Moor this season, the same as they managed in their last top-flight season, and 16 of their 17 points have come at home.

Hendrick's effort was the perfect start for Burnley, who have struggled for goals this season. Prior to the match they had failed to score in a league-high seven matches and had scored the second fewest goals in the league.

And, despite having only 30% possession, the three goals and three points move Sean Dyche's team up to 13th in the table.

Both sets of fans applauded in the eighth minute for Bournemouth's number eight Harry Arter. The midfielder was playing on the first anniversary of the stillbirth of his daughter Renee

Cherries comeback falls short

Bournemouth stunned Liverpool last week, coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3, but there was to be no repeat at Turf Moor.

Eddie Howe started with Bournemouth player of the month for November Jack Wilshere on the bench, which he explained was to manage the on-loan Arsenal midfielder's workload.

They missed the 24-year-old's presence in the first half and appeared shell shocked after Burnley's two goals.

Afobe's goal incensed Dyche, coming as it did in the 47th minute, after the fourth official had indicated one minute of added time.

The former Arsenal striker should have equalised two minutes after the break but dragged his shot so wide it went out for a throw-in.

Wilshere came on with 30 minutes to go and, while Bournemouth enjoyed almost 70% possession and made 548 passes - more than double Burnley's 243 - they struggled to test the home side.

They had just one shot on target in the second half - Daniels' goal - but the comeback came too late.

Man of the match - Jeff Hendrick

Not just for his wonder goal but he excelled in central midfield, justifying his record price tag. Hendrick did his defensive duties, making five interceptions and regaining possession eight times

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I am very pleased. We are still learning as a side and we can definitely play better but the mentality was brilliant from my players.

"We had a bright start and threatened their back line which I think we did brilliantly.

Media playback is not supported on this device Burnley intensity pleases Dyche

"Let's not talk too much about the time-keeping, we could debate that all day but sometimes I don't know where they get the timing from. We've had it happen before where the referee seems to just let the time play out as if to give them a chance and lo-and-behold the ball ends up in our net. We can only hope it pays us back but it hasn't so far.

"Having said that I am super pleased with my subs today - I don't usually say something like that but they came on and changed the game and I thought they were outstanding.

"It's hard to kill teams off in the Premier League. The challenge is evident but there is clarity to the thoughts of the players and we will take that into the next matches. All we can do is work hard with the aim to get a result."

'We gave ourselves a mountain to climb'

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool: We never gave up - Eddie Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The most disappointing thing is we had given ourselves a mountain to climb going two goals down so early on, even though I felt like we controlled the game.

"Those two goals we can rue but we can't keep putting ourselves in the position where we have to chase the game like that.

"They put too many balls in our box but we got a lot of balls into their penalty area too but from our point of view there were too many wasted deliveries and bad decisions."