Match ends, Burnley 3, Bournemouth 2.
Burnley 3-2 Bournemouth
Jeff Hendrick's stunning half-volley helped Burnley end a run of three Premier League defeats as they beat Bournemouth at Turf Moor.
Burnley's record signing opened the scoring on 13 minutes, finding the top corner from 25 yards for his second goal for the Clarets.
Three minutes later the home side doubled their lead, as Hendrick's Republic of Ireland team-mate Stephen Ward slid in to score on the rebound from close range.
Bournemouth halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time as Benik Afobe swept home Simon Francis' pass, before George Boyd extended the lead when he latched on to Andre Gray's backheel to slam into the bottom corner.
Charlie Daniels' thumping injury-time strike set up a tense final few minutes but Burnley held on.
Goal of the season contender?
It may only be December, but former Wales striker John Hartson thinks Hendrick has put himself in contention for goal of the season.
The 24-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor for £10.5m in August, plucked Matt Lowton's pass out of the air and flicked it up with his knee, before smashing his shot into the top-right corner.
"What a touch, the way he's brought that down. What a goal," said Hartson on Final Score.
"Hendrick's strike is a contender for goal of the season for me, not just for the finish but for the way he plucks it out of the air."
Speaking to the BBC after the match, Hendrick was modest about his strike: "Luckily, I got a good touch and it sat up nicely. I have been shooting in training all week, probably doing people's heads in, but if you don't shoot you won't score.
"It was nice to get one. I knew I had caught it well and had a chance, but you never know because the keeper can save it. Thankfully he didn't."
Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright said: "The touch was super. A brilliant goal. I just love that. Aside from the goal, he showed a lot of desire and tenacity, winning the ball back for his team. He could've won a penalty. He should've got something."
Home form key to Burnley campaign
Turf Moor has become such a fortress this season that only Chelsea, with six wins, have won more home Premier League games than the Clarets' five this season.
Burnley have now scored 14 league goals at Turf Moor this season, the same as they managed in their last top-flight season, and 16 of their 17 points have come at home.
Hendrick's effort was the perfect start for Burnley, who have struggled for goals this season. Prior to the match they had failed to score in a league-high seven matches and had scored the second fewest goals in the league.
And, despite having only 30% possession, the three goals and three points move Sean Dyche's team up to 13th in the table.
Cherries comeback falls short
Bournemouth stunned Liverpool last week, coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3, but there was to be no repeat at Turf Moor.
Eddie Howe started with Bournemouth player of the month for November Jack Wilshere on the bench, which he explained was to manage the on-loan Arsenal midfielder's workload.
They missed the 24-year-old's presence in the first half and appeared shell shocked after Burnley's two goals.
Afobe's goal incensed Dyche, coming as it did in the 47th minute, after the fourth official had indicated one minute of added time.
The former Arsenal striker should have equalised two minutes after the break but dragged his shot so wide it went out for a throw-in.
Wilshere came on with 30 minutes to go and, while Bournemouth enjoyed almost 70% possession and made 548 passes - more than double Burnley's 243 - they struggled to test the home side.
They had just one shot on target in the second half - Daniels' goal - but the comeback came too late.
Man of the match - Jeff Hendrick
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I am very pleased. We are still learning as a side and we can definitely play better but the mentality was brilliant from my players.
"We had a bright start and threatened their back line which I think we did brilliantly.
"Let's not talk too much about the time-keeping, we could debate that all day but sometimes I don't know where they get the timing from. We've had it happen before where the referee seems to just let the time play out as if to give them a chance and lo-and-behold the ball ends up in our net. We can only hope it pays us back but it hasn't so far.
"Having said that I am super pleased with my subs today - I don't usually say something like that but they came on and changed the game and I thought they were outstanding.
"It's hard to kill teams off in the Premier League. The challenge is evident but there is clarity to the thoughts of the players and we will take that into the next matches. All we can do is work hard with the aim to get a result."
'We gave ourselves a mountain to climb'
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The most disappointing thing is we had given ourselves a mountain to climb going two goals down so early on, even though I felt like we controlled the game.
"Those two goals we can rue but we can't keep putting ourselves in the position where we have to chase the game like that.
"They put too many balls in our box but we got a lot of balls into their penalty area too but from our point of view there were too many wasted deliveries and bad decisions."
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 16DefourSubstituted forBarnesat 55'minutes
- 8Marney
- 37ArfieldBooked at 54mins
- 13Hendrick
- 21BoydBooked at 68minsSubstituted forTarkowskiat 90+2'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forGrayat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 7Gray
- 10Barnes
- 11Kightly
- 15Bamford
- 17Robinson
- 26Tarkowski
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 11Daniels
- 15A Smith
- 4GoslingBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKingat 72'minutes
- 8ArterBooked at 34mins
- 24FraserSubstituted forPughat 81'minutes
- 9Afobe
- 13C WilsonSubstituted forWilshereat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pugh
- 14B Smith
- 17King
- 23Federici
- 26Mings
- 32Wilshere
- 33Ibe
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 19,680
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Bournemouth 2.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
Foul by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. James Tarkowski replaces George Boyd.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 3, Bournemouth 2. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Pugh following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by George Boyd.
Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Hand ball by Benik Afobe (Bournemouth).
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Marney (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.
Offside, Burnley. George Boyd tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Offside, Burnley. Ashley Barnes tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Ryan Fraser.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Arter.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Gray.
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Burnley).
Foul by Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth).
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Joshua King replaces Dan Gosling.
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Boyd (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Boyd (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.
Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.