Hull City 3-3 Crystal Palace

A late equaliser from substitute Fraizer Campbell saw Crystal Palace snatch a draw at Hull City in a thrilling Premier League game.

The Tigers went ahead through Robert Snodgrass' controversial penalty before Christian Benteke equalised with another spot-kick.

Wilfried Zaha blasted the Eagles ahead, but Hull benefited from poor Palace defending as Adama Diomande and Jake Livermore scored twice in a six-minute period to put the hosts back in front.

But Campbell, who played 38 times for Hull in the 2007-08 season, headed in from Zaha's cross to make it 3-3.

How the goals went in

27 mins (1-0) - Hull take a controversial lead after Snodgrass had gone down in the penalty area, despite there appearing to be no contact from Scott Dann, before sending Wayne Hennessey the wrong way with the penalty.

52 mins (1-1) - Crystal Palace equalise through Benteke's penalty after Zaha fell over Snodgrass' challenge.

70 mins (1-2) - Zaha jinks into the box and unleashes a powerful shot past David Marshall.

72 mins (2-2) Diomande turns smartly on the edge of the area, taking out Palace defenders Damien Delaney and Dann, before shooting past Hennessey.

78 mins (2-3) Livermore runs past Yohan Cabaye and Dann to fire Hull into the lead.

89 mins (3-3) Zaha's cross from the right wing is met by Campbell, who got ahead of marker Curtis Davies to equalise.

Snodgrass 'fabrication' angers Pardew

Robert Snodgrass was already on a yellow card when he won his side a penalty. He would have been sent off if referee Mike Jones thought he had dived.

The main talking point from the match was referee Mike Jones' decision to give Hull a first-half penalty.

Dann slid in towards Snodgrass, but the Eagles defender pulled his own leg away with Snodgrass crumpling to the floor despite replays clearly showing that there was no contact between the players.

Palace boss Alan Pardew said: "I feel genuinely sorry for the referee because of the angle, the player has really fabricated that.

"It really frustrates us. There's no point trying to protect players when they dive. We then get a yellow card for Dann for complaining. Does that then get transferred to Snodgrasss?

"We all want it (diving) out of the game. Snodgrass needs to have a look at himself, he'll be embarrassed when he sees that back."

After the match, Snodgrass said: "I've not seen it. I thought the boy was going to come in so I tried to ride the tackle. The players weren't happy but I've not seen it again."

Hull boss Mike Phelan was asked if Snodgrass had dived and said: "The ref didn't feel that way, we take the penalty."

Defensive problems continue, with tough challenges ahead

Although a thrilling match for the supporters, the game highlighted the need for both managers to strengthen their defences when the January transfer window opens.

Hull have now conceded more goals than anyone in the division and only won once in 13 league games as they try to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

Two of their next three games are against Tottenham and Manchester City, while Palace, who have conceded 14 goals in their past four away matches, have to play Manchester United and then Chelsea.

Both managers have already said they hope to make signings next month and their hopes of staying in the top flight could depend on it.

Man of the match - Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha won the penalty for Crystal Palace's first goal, scored the second and produced the cross for the third

A memorable day for Pardew

Hull scored as many goals on Saturday as they did in their previous six Premier League games combined.

There have been 36 goals scored in Crystal Palace's past seven Premier League games.

Crystal Palace have scored more headed goals this season than any other Premier League team (nine).

Benteke has now scored against 22 different Premier League teams.

Zaha has scored or assisted seven goals in his past seven Premier League appearances.

Snodgrass has been directly involved in 50% of Hull's Premier League goals this season.

This match was Alan Pardew's 300th Premier League game as a manager, becoming the fifth English manager to reach this milestone after Harry Redknapp (641), Sam Allardyce (467), Steve Bruce (392) and Alan Curbishley (328).

What they said

Hull City manager Mike Phelan said: "I'm disappointed but also really proud of the way we played.

"We were on the front foot most of time, we were competitive - but when you score three at home and don't get a win, we should have seen it through.

"The last goal was a poor goal to concede, these things happen when you lose concentration.

"In January we need additions. The players want fresh faces, more energy, and we want to build on this squad."

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "We made defensive errors, scored three away from home and still have not won.

"When Wilf got the second we really should be seeing that out from there. We score goals but we just need to tighten up.

"There was a magnificent performance from Wilf. He was sublime. They couldn't cope with him and that goal is a contender for goal of the season."

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy: "Wilfried Zaha was brilliant, the best I've seen him. It looked like he had a point to prove. They couldn't cope with him from the first minute.

"The longer the game went on, the more influential he was. He did defensive work too. He scored a special goal. His crossing can let him down but he's obviously been working on it."

Ex-Palace striker Ian Wright on MOTD: "Robert Snodgrass dived. He's just gone down. He's expecting Scott Dann to tackle him, but he's not tackled him.

"When you're under the kind of pressure Alan Pardew is under you need luck. Christian Benteke should have been awarded a penalty. Palace need the referees to do their bit."

What's next

Both sides are next in Premier League action on Wednesday, with Hull away at Tottenham and Palace at home to Manchester United (both 20:00 GMT).