Swansea City 3-0 Sunderland

Swansea City climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a vital and comprehensive victory over fellow strugglers Sunderland.

After an edgy goalless first half in sodden conditions, Gylfi Sigurdsson's calm penalty put the Swans ahead and eased the tension inside the Liberty Stadium.

Sigurdsson's clever corner set up Fernando Llorente for their second, and the Spaniard headed in a late third to give Bob Bradley a precious second win as manager.

Swansea are now out of the relegation zone and up to 17th, while Sunderland replace them at the foot of the table.

The result is a setback for David Moyes' visitors, who had won three of their previous four matches.

For Swansea, meanwhile, a third victory of the season is a significant lift having endured their worst start to a season in any division since 1983.

Turning point for Bradley?

Despite being the newest appointment in the Premier League, Bradley was already under pressure having won only one of his first seven games in charge.

The American had said he was not concerned about his future but admitted this game was the most important of his tenure.

Bradley made five changes from Swansea's previous outing, a shambolic 5-0 thrashing at Tottenham, and his alterations were vindicated.

The Swans were calmer in possession with Angel Rangel at right-back and captain Leon Britton restored in midfield, while Llorente's recall gave their attack a much-needed focal point.

The hosts shaded an uneventful first half but it was not until the early stages of the second that they truly took control of the game, scoring two goals in a three-minute period which could prove to be a turning point in their season.

After Sigurdsson's penalty gave Swansea the lead following Jason Denayer's handball, the Iceland midfielder was at the heart of the action moments later, as his low corner found Llorente, whose sweeping finish sparked ecstatic celebrations.

Sunderland bottom again

Sunderland had no answer to Swansea's rampant second-half display.

The visitors had seemed content to sit back and play for a draw in a tight first half and, although they were relatively untroubled at that point, they unravelled under pressure.

After falling behind, Moyes' men looked panicked in defence and could barely muster a counter-attack in response.

The Black Cats have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League games.

Having scored eight of Sunderland's 14 Premier League goals this season, it was no wonder Jermain Defoe was identified by Bradley as the visitors' most potent threat.

The 34-year-old scored a hat-trick when Sunderland won 4-2 at Swansea last season - but he was starved of service as the Black Cats undid their recent good work with a damaging defeat which leaves them bottom of the table, albeit still only a point adrift of safety.

Man of the match - Gylfi Sigurdsson

If Swansea stay up, it will be because of this man. Scored the first, assisted the second and, as ever, was the creative heartbeat of the Swans. He has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight league games for Swansea.

What the managers said

Swansea boss Bob Bradley to BBC Sport: "The word we used with the players this week was pride, and we wanted to change it to intensity and a clean sheet. I am satisfied with that.

"It is a good feeling to get on top. It has not happened enough this season. It helps and gets the supporters behind us. The atmosphere starts to change. The momentum goes through the team and that is what we really need right now.

"It shows the supporters are with the team. It has been a tough time but they know how to support the players. They were there for us. It is important that we enjoy the moment but we cannot lose focus. We need to build on this result."

Sunderland manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was frustrating. We didn't play particularly well and we didn't take a couple of opportunities.

"We should have created more chances. We had one or two moments, but it was a tough game and circumstances as well.

"If you get the first goal, it always gives you confidence. The game turned on a tight decision. The cross was only two or three yards away from [Denayer] when it came in. That said, I don't think he should have had his hands up there. It was a big call."

A first loss against Swansea for Moyes

Swansea have now won two of their past three Premier League games, after winning none of their first five under Bob Bradley (D2 L3).

In his seventh league meeting with Swansea, David Moyes suffered his first loss (W5 D1 L1).

The Swans have netted eight goals in their past two home league games, more than they managed in their previous seven.

Sunderland failed to score for the fifth time in their past six away games in the Premier League (just two goals in total).

All five of Fernando Llorente's Premier League goals have been at Liberty Stadium.

Gylfi Sigurdsson created six chances in this game; no Swansea player has created more in a Premier League home game.