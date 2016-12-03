Chapecoense plane crash: Premier League tributes paid to victims

Chelsea players David Luiz and Willian both began their careers in Brazil

Premier League players have paid tribute to the victims of Monday's Colombian plane crash that killed 19 members of Brazilian side Chapecoense.

Many more support staff and journalists covering the club were among the 71 who died in the crash outside Medellin.

A minute's silence was held at matches in England and Scotland on Saturday.

Chelsea's Brazil defender David Luiz, whose side beat Manchester City 3-1, said: "I give this victory to the people who died."

The big screen at the Etihad Stadium showed a tribute to Chapecoense

Chelsea and Manchester City's players observed a minute's silence before the game

Luiz's former team-mate, Arthur Maia, was one of the victims of the crash.

"It was a difficult week for us, especially emotionally," added Luiz, who held up his black armband alongside team-mate Willian when the latter scored against Manchester City.

"It was difficult to prepare the head for this type of game. Now we pray for the families, for comfort they have as it is a very hard time for them."

Blues midfielder Willian said he "wanted to do this for them, to say they have to keep strong".

Chelsea's Brazil-born striker Diego Costa added: "We pray for them, that God comforts their hearts.

"We have this job and sometimes we travel a lot. We need to pray for everyone inside the plane - the journalists as well as the players.

"I had some friends there also. It's a sad moment for everybody and we hope we can help them somehow."

The minute's silence was observed across England and Scotland

Tottenham and Swansea players pay tribute