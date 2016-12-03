Match ends, Metz 0, Lyon 3.
Firecrackers lead to Metz v Lyon in French Ligue 1 being abandoned
Saturday's Ligue 1 match at Metz was abandoned after firecrackers were thrown at Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.
A first device was thrown from the stands after Gauthier Hein had given Metz a 28th-minute lead.
Portugal international Lopes, 26, received treatment and was lying on the ground when another firecracker exploded next to him.
After a 45-minute break in play the game was abandoned with Metz leading 1-0.
Lyon said Lopes had been taken to hospital for examination and the club's owner Jean-Michel Aulas described the incident as "very serious".
Players from both sides called for calm from the crowd after the second firecracker had landed near Lopes.
The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which manages league football in France, said its disciplinary committee was reviewing the incident.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was involved in a similar incident last month in a World Cup qualifier in Romania.
The Bayern Munich player seemed shaken but unhurt after a firecracker exploded near him in the 3-0 win for Poland.
Line-ups
Metz
- 1Didillon
- 25Balliu
- 5Milan
- 6Falette
- 13Signorino
- 23PhilippsBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMathisat 73'minutes
- 14MandjeckBooked at 76mins
- 22LejeuneSubstituted forHeinat 67'minutes
- 24Cohade
- 19MolletBooked at 4mins
- 11Nguette
Substitutes
- 3Rivierez
- 7Hein
- 12Udol
- 16Kawashima
- 33Goudiaby
- 34Mathis
- 35Maziz
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 13Jallet
- 4Mammana
- 5DiakhabyBooked at 57mins
- 15Morel
- 29Tousart
- 21GonalonsSubstituted forFerriat 85'minutes
- 11GhezzalSubstituted forCornetat 77'minutes
- 18Fekir
- 28Valbuena
- 10LacazetteSubstituted forTolissoat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 8Tolisso
- 12Ferri
- 14Darder
- 20da Silva
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
